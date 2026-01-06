Packers vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 10

The NFL's Saturday slate includes the Green Bay Packers taking on the Chicago Bears.

Packers vs Bears Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bears win (54.4%)

Packers vs Bears Point Spread

The Packers are 1.5-point favorites against the Bears. The Packers are +100 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -122 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Packers vs Bears Over/Under

The over/under for Packers-Bears on Jan. 10 is 45.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Packers vs Bears Moneyline

The Packers vs Bears moneyline has the Bears as a -108 favorite, while the Packers are a -108 underdog on the road.

Packers vs Bears Betting Trends

Green Bay has six wins in 17 games against the spread this season.

The Packers' ATS record as 1.5-point favorites or more is 5-9.

This season, nine of the Packers' 17 games have hit the over.

The Bears' record against the spread is 10-7-0.

Against the spread as 1.5-point underdogs or greater, Chicago is 5-5.

The Bears have played 17 games this year, and eight of them have hit the over.

