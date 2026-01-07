Eagles vs 49ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 11
The Philadelphia Eagles versus the San Francisco 49ers is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.
Eagles vs 49ers Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Eagles win (65.7%)
Eagles vs 49ers Point Spread
The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites against the 49ers. The Eagles are -110 to cover the spread, while the 49ers are -110 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.
Eagles vs 49ers Over/Under
The Eagles-49ers matchup on Jan. 11 has been given an over/under of 44.5 points. The over is -104 and the under is -118.
Eagles vs 49ers Moneyline
Philadelphia is a -220 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +184 underdog on the road.
Eagles vs 49ers Betting Trends
- Philadelphia is 10-7-0 against the spread this year.
- As 4.5-point favorites or more, the Eagles are 3-4 against the spread.
- This year, seven of the Eagles' 17 games have hit the over.
- The 49ers have 11 wins in 17 contests against the spread this year.
- San Francisco has one win ATS (1-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.
- This season, 10 of the 49ers' 17 games have gone over the point total.
Check out even more in-depth Eagles vs. 49ers analysis on FanDuel Research.
Eagles vs 49ers Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PHI: (-220) | SF: (+184)
- Spread: PHI: -4.5 (-110) | SF: +4.5 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
