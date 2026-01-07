Eagles vs 49ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 11

The Philadelphia Eagles versus the San Francisco 49ers is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eagles vs 49ers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (65.7%)

Eagles vs 49ers Point Spread

The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites against the 49ers. The Eagles are -110 to cover the spread, while the 49ers are -110 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs 49ers Over/Under

The Eagles-49ers matchup on Jan. 11 has been given an over/under of 44.5 points. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Eagles vs 49ers Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -220 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +184 underdog on the road.

Eagles vs 49ers Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 10-7-0 against the spread this year.

As 4.5-point favorites or more, the Eagles are 3-4 against the spread.

This year, seven of the Eagles' 17 games have hit the over.

The 49ers have 11 wins in 17 contests against the spread this year.

San Francisco has one win ATS (1-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.

This season, 10 of the 49ers' 17 games have gone over the point total.

