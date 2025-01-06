NFL Wild Card Weekend Betting Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, Totals for Each Game

The NFL playoffs are here, and six games are on the slate for the opening weekend: the Wild Card Round.

These games are spread out from Saturday through Monday for a full weekend of NFL action.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game of Wild Card Weekend.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

NFL Wild Card Betting Odds and Predictions

Chargers at Texans Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Date: Saturday, January 11

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS and Paramount+

The Chargers and Texans will open up the Wild Card Round action this weekend at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

Los Angeles ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak, including a 34-20 win over the Raiders in Week 18 to help vault them to the 5 seed and earn them a trip to Houston rather than to Baltimore.

Justin Herbert finished the season with 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.

Houston played their starters for limited snaps in Week 18 but still beat the Titans 23-14.

C.J. Stroud finished his sophomore regular season with a 20:12 TD:INT ratio and 3,727 passing yards.

The Chargers are one of two road favorites for Wild Card Weekend.

Steelers at Ravens Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Date: Saturday, January 11

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Prime Video

We're getting Round 3 in this Steelers vs. Ravens matchup.

They split the regular season series this year. Pittsburgh won 18-16 at home in Week 11. Baltimore answered back with a 34-17 win at home in Week 16, one of their four straight wins to end the regular season.

Lamar Jackson finished the regular season with 4,172 yards passing, 41 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions while averaging 8.8 yards per attempt. Jackson also ran for 915 yards and 4 scores.

Derrick Henry ripped off 5.9 yards per attempt on the ground for 1,921 rushing yards and 16 rushing scores.

Pittsburgh has lost four straight games (by 14, 17, 19, and 2 points) to end their season.

Over his final five games of the season, Russell Wilson posted yards-per-attempt averages of 6.1, 5.8, 6.6, 5.5, and 4.8 -- despite a 7.4 average on the full season.

Broncos at Bills Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Date: Sunday, January 12

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS and Paramount+

Denver made a statement in Week 18, winning 38-0 over a shorthanded Chiefs team and leaving nothing to chance after dropping one-score games to the Chargers and Bengals, respectively, in Weeks 16 and 17 leading in.

Bo Nix completed 26 of 29 passes for 321 yards and 4 touchdowns and led Denver in rushing yards (47). He finished his rookie year with 29 touchdowns and 12 picks.

Buffalo pulled their starters early in Week 18. They did lose to the Patriots, but it didn't matter for seeding, as the Bills were locked into the 2 seed in the AFC before kickoff.

James Cook ran 10 times and had a touchdown, his 16th rushing score of the season.

Josh Allen finished the year with 12 rushing scores, and Buffalo became the first ever team to throw and run for 30-plus scores apiece.

Packers at Eagles Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Date: Sunday, January 12

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

This is a regular season rematch of a game played in Brazil back in Week 1.

The Eagles won 34-29 behind a 109-yard, 2-touchdown game on the ground from Saquon Barkley, who also had a receiving touchdown. A.J. Brown caught 5 passes for 119 yards and a score, as well.

Notably, Jalen Hurts (concussion) did not practice leading into Week 18's game against the Giants.

The Packers slid to the 7 seed in the NFC after losing 24-22 to the Bears in Week 18.

Worse yet, the team saw injuries to Jordan Love (elbow) and Christian Watson (knee). Love seemed ready to return to the game late in the fourth quarter, but Watson was carted off the field.

Commanders at Buccaneers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Date: Sunday, January 12

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC and Peacock

This game could provide the most offensive fireworks of the entire Wild Card Weekend, based on the point total.

The Buccaneers (29.5) and Commanders (28.5) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in points per game on the season.

Washington limited Jayden Daniels in Week 18, yet he still finished the season with 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions as a passer. Daniels also led the team in rushing with 891 yards.

Tampa Bay was pushed hard by the Saints in Week 18 but won 27-19, and they were able to get Mike Evans over the 1,000-yard mark as a receiver for the 11th straight season in the win to clinch the NFC South.

Vikings at Rams Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Date: Monday, January 13

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, ABC, ESPN+

In Week 18, Minnesota couldn't run down Detroit to earn the 1 seed in the NFC and will now be on the road as the conference's 5 seed to face a rested Rams team, which opted to play backups in the final week of the regular season.

The Vikings struggled in the red zone in Week 18's loss to the Lions, and they managed only 9 points. They ended the regular season averaging 25.4 points per game, ninth-best in the league.

Los Angeles is a home underdog to close out the opening weekend of the playoffs.

Puka Nacua finished the regular season ranked third in receiving yards per game (90.0). Among players in the playoffs, only Justin Jefferson (90.2) averaged more.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets with your first $5+ bet—regardless if you win or lose! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.