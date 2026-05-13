NFL Schedule 2026: Full Schedule of International Games With Betting Odds

Key Schedule Notes for International Games

Australia: Becomes the newest host country with the first game on Thursday, Sept. 10 — a historic NFL debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Becomes the newest host country with the first game on Thursday, Sept. 10 — a historic NFL debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. France: Paris hosts its first-ever NFL regular-season game when the Saints face the Steelers at the Stade de France in Week 7.

Paris hosts its first-ever NFL regular-season game when the Saints face the Steelers at the Stade de France in Week 7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Become the first team to play two international games in consecutive weeks (Weeks 5 & 6), both in London.

The NFL's global ambitions have never been more evident than in 2026. With nine international games spread across seven countries — including historic debuts in Australia and France — the league is aggressively expanding its footprint beyond North America. From the Melbourne Cricket Ground to the Santiago Bernabeu, the world's most valuable sports franchise is coming to a stadium near you.

Below is a complete breakdown of every international matchup on the 2026 NFL schedule, complete with team analysis and regular-season win total odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

International NFL Games for 2026

Country Week(s) Venue Australia Week 1 Melbourne Cricket Ground Brazil Week 3 Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro England Weeks 4, 5, 6 Tottenham (x2), Wembley France Week 7 Stade de France, Paris Spain Week 9 Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid Germany Week 10 Allianz Arena, Munich Mexico Week 11 Estadio Azteca / Banorte, Mexico City

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

WEEK 1 -- Thursday, September 10

Australia | Melbourne Cricket Ground

The NFL makes history on Thursday night, September 10, when the 49ers and Rams open the entire 2026 season from the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, making Australia the newest country on the International Series map. This rivalry gets the honor fittingly: the NFC West has long been one of football's fiercest divisions, and both teams enter the year with serious Super Bowl aspirations.

San Francisco 49ers: Despite a crushing playoff loss to the Seahawks last season, the 49ers remain a perennial contender built around a deep, versatile roster. The major caveat heading into 2026 is a punishing travel schedule — San Francisco will log over 38,000 miles of travel this season, more than any NFL team has accumulated in a single year. Opening that brutal itinerary on the opposite side of the globe is as tough a draw as possible. Their win total is at 10.5 but has +125 odds on the over.

Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford, fresh off winning the NFL MVP award, announced at NFL Honors he would return for his age-38 season. The Rams enter the year as co-Super Bowl favorites, and this Week 1 matchup will play a hand in shaping how the ultra-competitive NFC West plays out this season. The Rams are -330 to make the playoffs, the top odds for any NFC team.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens

WEEK 3 -- Saturday, September 27

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | Maracana Stadium

Baltimore Ravens - Regular Season Wins 2026-27 Baltimore Ravens Over 11.5 Wins @ Baltimore Ravens Under 11.5 Wins More odds in Sportsbook

South America welcomes the NFL back to the Maracana for a heavyweight clash between two iconic franchises. America's Team against one of the AFC favorites — this marquee matchup is designed to showcase football at its most compelling to Brazil's passionate sports culture.

Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys enter 2026 in an era of transition, with a win total of 8.5 reflecting a team expected to be competitive but on the playoff bubble. Questions on defense remain, keeping Dallas at +102 to make the playoffs. A Week 3 matchup against Baltimore in Brazil is an early litmus test.

Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens enter 2026 once again expecting to be among the AFC's best. Built around a dynamic offense and elite defense, Baltimore is a legitimate Super Bowl contender, carrying the third-shortest Super Bowl odds (+1000). Their smash-mouth, explosive brand of football should translate perfectly to a crowd hungry for NFL action in Rio.

Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts

WEEK 4 -- Sunday, October 4

London, England | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Washington Commanders - Regular Season Wins 2026-27 Washington Commanders Over 7.5 Wins @ Washington Commanders Under 7.5 Wins More odds in Sportsbook

London's slate opens at the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which has become a beloved second home for NFL football in the United Kingdom. Washington and Indianapolis kick off a three-week London run that underscores the UK's status as the league's most established international market.

Washington Commanders: Projected at 7.5 wins (-130 over), the Commanders have the nucleus of a contending team and a fanbase hungry for a return to relevance. Upside is real but questions remain. The defense needs to improve after last season, and they have to find a way to keep QB Jayden Daniels on the field.

Indianapolis Colts: At 7.5 projected wins, the Colts are one of the AFC's more interesting bubble teams. Indianapolis has the pieces to push toward the playoffs -- and was headed there last year prior to late-season injuries -- but the AFC South has become increasingly competitive, with Jacksonville and Houston both projected at 9.5 wins. A strong start to October — including a London win in this game — could define Indy's postseason trajectory.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles

WEEK 5 -- Sunday, October 11

London, England | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Super Bowl LXI Winner Super Bowl LXI Winner Philadelphia Eagles +1800 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Jaguars have long been the NFL's most prominent London ambassadors, and in 2026 they are doing double duty — appearing in back-to-back international games in Weeks 5 and 6. Their Week 5 opponent is a Philadelphia Eagles team looking to re-establish itself as a Super Bowl contender.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Projected at 9.5 wins, the Jaguars are quietly one of the AFC's most improved franchises. Playing two international games in consecutive weeks is an extraordinary logistical challenge, but Jacksonville's familiarity with London travel is an underrated edge.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles enter 2026 at 10.5 projected wins — among the league's elite. With a complete roster on both sides of the ball, Philadelphia should be able to return to elite status in 2026. The Eagles' global brand is strong, and this London appearance will be met with significant fanfare.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

WEEK 6 -- Sunday, October 18

London, England | Wembley Stadium

AFC South Winner 2026-27 AFC South Winner 2026-27 Houston Texans +135 Jacksonville Jaguars +195 Indianapolis Colts +340 Tennessee Titans +950 View more odds in Sportsbook

One week after facing the Eagles at Tottenham, the Jaguars move across London to historic Wembley Stadium for an AFC South divisional showdown with the Houston Texans. This is a rare scenario — a division game played internationally — and the stakes for the AFC South standings make it genuinely compelling.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Playing a divisional opponent in Week 6, one week after a tough international matchup against Philadelphia, is a punishing sequence. Fatigue and roster management will be storylines to watch closely. Jacksonville's familiarity with the London market is the one mitigating factor, and a split in their two London games would be a creditable outcome.

Houston Texans: Projected at 9.5 wins, Houston is firmly in the AFC South hunt. The Texans have invested heavily in building a contending roster, and a road win in London against their division rival would be massive for early-season positioning. The AFC South could well be decided by a single game — and this one in London carries outsized importance.

New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

WEEK 7 -- Sunday, October 25

Paris, France | Stade de France

Pittsburgh Steelers - Regular Season Wins 2026-27 Pittsburgh Steelers Over 7.5 Wins @ Pittsburgh Steelers Under 7.5 Wins More odds in Sportsbook

Paris hosts its very first NFL regular-season game as the Saints travel to the Stade de France to face the Steelers. France has been a growing market for American football, and the NFL's arrival at one of Europe's most storied stadiums is a watershed moment for the sport's global expansion.

New Orleans Saints: Projected at 7.5 wins, the Saints are rebuilding toward contention in the NFC South. New Orleans has one of football's most loyal fanbases and a rich tradition of high-energy offense. Playing in Paris — a city known for passion and spectacle — suits the Saints' brand.

Pittsburgh Steelers: At 7.5 projected wins, the Steelers are a team in flux but never out of the conversation. Pittsburgh's brand resonates globally — the Terrible Towel may well make an appearance in the Stade de France stands. The Steelers are always physical, always competitive, and always a difficult out regardless of circumstances. Expect a closely contested game that gives Paris fans a genuine taste of NFL football.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals

WEEK 9 -- Sunday, November 8

Madrid, Spain | Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals - Regular Season Wins 2026-27 Cincinnati Bengals Over 9.5 Wins @ Cincinnati Bengals Under 9.5 Wins More odds in Sportsbook

The Santiago Bernabeu — home of Real Madrid and one of the most iconic sporting venues on Earth — welcomes the NFL for what promises to be a spectacular fall showcase in Spain. Madrid is a sporting capital with genuine appetite for American football, and the NFL's arrival at the Bernabeu is a statement of intent about European expansion beyond the UK.

Atlanta Falcons: Atlanta enters 2026 among the league's more modest projections at 6.5 wins, reflecting a team in an important transition year. The Falcons have talented pieces but have struggled with consistency, and a mid-season trip to Madrid is a challenging distraction.

Cincinnati Bengals: Projected at 9.5 wins, Cincinnati is one of the AFC's most dangerous teams when healthy. The Bengals' offense, built around elite skill players and Joe Burrow, plays at a pace and with a flair that should captivate a new Madrid audience. Likely to be locked into a tight AFC North battle with Baltimore, every game matters for Cincy.

Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots

WEEK 10 -- Sunday, November 15

Munich, Germany | Allianz Arena

AFC East Winner 2026-27 AFC East Winner 2026-27 New England Patriots +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Germany's NFL experiment has been a resounding success, and Munich's Allianz Arena — one of Europe's most visually striking stadiums — hosts its latest showcase. This edition features a fascinating contrast: the Lions, one of the NFC's premier contenders, against a Patriots squad in the midst of a dramatic resurgence.

Detroit Lions: The Lions enter 2026 as one of the NFC's most feared teams, projected at 10.5 wins with genuine Super Bowl aspirations. Detroit has built a dominant, physical, fast identity that is as exciting as any team in football.

New England Patriots: Perhaps the league's most surprising story of last year, the Patriots are projected at 9.5 wins for 2026. New England's rapid re-emergence as a contender will be put to the test this season as the Pats have a tougher schedule than they did a year ago. This international game against the Lions is one of New England's tougher on-paper matchups.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings

WEEK 11 -- Sunday, November 22

Mexico City, Mexico | Estadio Azteca

Minnesota Vikings - Regular Season Wins 2026-27 Minnesota Vikings Over 8.5 Wins @ Minnesota Vikings Under 8.5 Wins More odds in Sportsbook

The NFL's Mexico City tradition continues as the 49ers — making their second international appearance of the season — head to the legendary Estadio Azteca to face the Vikings.

San Francisco 49ers (2nd International Game): By Week 11, the full weight of the 49ers' unprecedented travel burden — over 38,000 miles — may be apparent. San Francisco opened the year in Melbourne and now closes the international run in Mexico City. Despite the challenge, the 49ers have the talent to overcome it.

Minnesota Vikings: Projected at 8.5 wins (-140 under), the Vikings are one of the NFC's most intriguing teams — a roster with genuine upside that is coming off a down campaign. Who will be under center for Minnesota by the time this game arrives? We'll have to see.

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