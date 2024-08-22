NFL Preseason Week 3 Best Bets for Thursday's Games

As the preseason winds down, the way teams treat these games starts to vary more wildly.

Plenty of teams gave their starters extended run last week. But now, with cut-down day looming, it's time to finalize the last roster slots.

This means any bets we place on Week 3 preseason games will hinge largely on a team's philosophy entering the game and who is actually suiting up.

With that in mind, which bets stand out for tonight's two preseason games in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL preseason Week 3 betting odds? Let's check it out.

Today's Best Preseason Week 3 Bets

Under 34.5 Points (-115)

We've already gotten confirmation that Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts' starters will play about a quarter and a half Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

So why, then, side with the under?

It's because the two sides conducted joint practices throughout this week, giving Joe Burrow and company live reps without putting them in harm's way. As a result, Burrow and the Bengals' starters will not play tonight.

That could lead you to back the Colts. But they're favored by 6.5 in a game with a low total, which is tough to get behind.

That's why I'd rather go toward the game total under, banking on the trend we've seen with these joint practices leading to lower-scoring games.

Chiefs' Moneyline (+105)

There's a reason the total here is 31.5; neither Patrick Mahomes nor Caleb Williams is expected to play, meaning it's scrub-a-dub-dub time for both sides.

Despite sitting Mahomes in Week 3 of the preseason each of the past two years, the Kansas City Chiefs wound up winning both games. Shane Buechele got extended run in both, so the idea of betting on the Chiefs quarterbacks behind Carson Wentz shouldn't bother us too much.

Additionally, this is the fourth preseason game for the Chicago Bears after they took part in the Hall of Fame Game. They are 3-0 in the preseason thus far but gave the starters pretty extensive run in each of the past two games.

Basically, this is a volatile situation, and we're getting the home team at plus money to win outright. That seems enticing enough to draw our attention.

Which bets stand out to you across Week 3 of the preseason? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL preseason Week 3 betting odds to see the full menu of options.

