NFL Preseason Week 3 Best Bets for Saturday's Games

It's not quite a full Sunday afternoon slate.

But eight preseason games scattered across Saturday? It'll do for now.

With the preseason winding down, we have just two days left to try to identify value based on player availability and coaching tendencies.

With that in mind, which bets stand out across Saturday's games in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL preseason Week 3 betting odds? Let's check it out.

Saturday's Best NFL Preseason Week 3 Bets

Steelers at Lions

With how much the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense sputtered last week, it's interesting we're able to catch seven points with the Detroit Lions. I'm fine taking that in what could be a low-scoring game.

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields played the entire game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Despite that, they mustered just three points and averaged 3.8 yards per play.

Woof.

On the other side, we're likely to see plenty of Hendon Hooker for the Lions as head coach Dan Campbell said he wants to start Hooker. Hooker has struggled thus far, posting a -2.0% completion percentage over expectation (CPOE), according to Next-Gen Stats, but he had enough talent to go in the third round of the 2023 draft.

This is just a large spread to lay for an offense that has spun its wheels thus far, pushing me to take the points with the home team.

Panthers at Bills

Even though this total is low, which should push us to take the points, the respective quarterback situations favor the Carolina Panthers pretty heavily as they face the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills' defense is the one that put the clamps down on Fields and Wilson last week. This time, they'll face Bryce Young and Andy Dalton, who are both expected to see their first action this preseason. The third- and fourth-stringers struggled, putting up just 15 points across two games, so this will be a welcomed shift. And it's a much better situation than the opposing side is dealing with.

Things are grim for the Bills. Josh Allen won't play, and Mitchell Trubisky is out due to a knee injury. This leaves them with Ben DiNucci and Anthony Brown, neither of whom was on the roster at the start of training camp.

The Panthers have their issues, to be sure, but they're healthier right now and expected to play more guys with NFL talent. That's enough to justify laying 4.5.

Browns at Seahawks

Although the status of Deshaun Watson is unclear, Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks' starters are slated to suit up against the Cleveland Browns. With the Browns' non-Watson starters also going, we could see some fireworks here.

If Watson can't go, we should see plenty of Jameis Winston. Winston has his flaws, but he's an NFL-caliber quarterback who is great at generating points, both for his team and the opposition.

As for the Seahawks, if Smith doesn't play much, that'd likely lead to more playing time for Sam Howell. Howell has played well this preseason, posting a +6.1% CPOE across 41 attempts.

It certainly wouldn't hurt to have Watson available. But there are enough positives here to think the over is a value even without him.

