NFL Preseason Week 2 Best Bets for Saturday's Games

We've got tons of action lined up across Saturday in the NFL as teams ramp up for the 2024 season. With so many games, we've also got plenty of options to choose from if we're looking to bet.

Across those games, which bets are most attractive in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL preseason Week 2 betting odds? Let's check it out.

We've got a long sample of how Andy Reid treats the preseason. He lets his starters rip, even when those starters are as valuable as Patrick Mahomes.

It looks like this week when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Detroit Lions will be no different.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the first team will get a half against the Lions Saturday.



History tells us Patrick Mahomes will get a drive in the second quarter before checking out. This will be his last work of the preseason. pic.twitter.com/M3VKOj8fql — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2024

A full half of the league's best quarterback trying to get some key rookies more work? Giddy up.

We have 10 regular preseason games of data on the Chiefs since the NFL shifted to three preseason games per year. In Week 2 of those seasons, the Chiefs have racked up 317, 251, and 393 passing yards, and that includes yardage lost on sacks. The above market does not, giving us extra wiggle room. Across all 10 games, the median passing-yardage output for the Chiefs is 257.

This is a big number, and we're getting just +100 on it. But given the Chiefs' tendencies and how much Mahomes we'll see, that does seem to be good value.

The quarterback situation for the Washington Commanders is grim.

Hartman can’t play this week and Marcus Mariota won’t play either. Dealing with a groin injury — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 15, 2024

Typically, a team that's thin at quarterback would push us away from all positive props tied to them.

But when the active quarterbacks are Jayden Daniels, Jeff Driskel, and Trace McSorley, we can expect the rushing yardage to flow.

Daniels played just one drive last week, but he looked solid. It culminated in a three-yard keeper for a touchdown, showing they're willing to run Daniels at least a bit even with nothing on the line.

Driskel should run a bit, too. He at one point flirted with becoming a tight end, and the Houston Texans used him as an option quarterback at times in 2022.

As far as the running backs go, the Commanders did give Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler a combined seven rushes last week, and it's possible they get additional work on Saturday to get more acclimated with Kliff Kingsbury's system. When you combine that with the quarterback situation, I think getting 125-plus rushing yards is a realistic ask as they face the Miami Dolphins.

Both of these teams are installing new offenses and have at least moderate depth at quarterback. That should be enough to make the over enticing.

On the Tennessee Titans' side, we already saw Will Levis get two drives in the opening preseason game. Both resulted in touchdowns, though one was a short field thanks to a long kick return. Levis is a natural-born DGAFer willing to throw the ball over them mountains, a playstyle conducive to overs.

As for the Seattle Seahawks, they didn't play their staters in the opener, and they seem unlikely to do so after holding joint practices with the Titans this week.

However, Sam Howell let it rip 27 times last week, so the Seahawks are willing to air it out even if Geno Smith doesn't go. They've got an NFL-caliber quarterback in P.J. Walker behind Howell, as well.

The joint practices certainly muddy things up as they allow teams to use their starting quarterbacks without forcing them to face live bullets in a game. I would understand if that aspect pushed you away. But the quarterback depth here combined with the presence of new systems still pushes me to side with the over.

