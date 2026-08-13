MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Thursday, August 13, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Jose Ramirez 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI (-125)

Andrew Abbott Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-132)

Walbert Urena Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-132)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Check out the top MLB home run picks for today.

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Guardians vs. Tigers, 1:11 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Jose Ramirez -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

In the second game of the day, I’m drawn to this market for Jose Ramirez.

The Cleveland Guardians‘ star owns just a .315 wOBA for the campaign, but he deserves better results than what he’s gotten. His expected wOBA is .348, and he’s put up a .359 expected wOBA over his past 29 plate appearances. He’s produced a 48.5% fly-ball rate against RHPs, and he’ll take on Detroit Tigers right-hander Keider Montero this afternoon.

Montero is struggling to miss bats (8.2% swinging-strike rate) and is allowing a huge 55.7% fly-ball rate to left-handed hitters. He’s pitched to a 5.96 FIP across his past three starts while allowing a 40.4% hard-hit rate and 44.6% fly-ball rate.

In the finale of an important AL Central series, Ramirez to notch at least two H/R/RBI is my favorite hitter prop among the day games.

Reds vs. White Sox, 2:11 p.m. ET

Andrew Abbott - Strikeouts Andrew Abbott Over Aug 13 6:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I’m typically not a big fan of Andrew Abbott due to his underlying numbers, but a date with the Chicago White Sox is a nice matchup for him.

The Pale Hose have the ninth-highest strikeout rate versus LHPs this season (24.7%) as well as the seventh-highest overall K rate across the last 30 days (24.9%). They have a couple lefty hitters with really high K rates, including Colson Montgomery (33.1%) and Munetaka Murakami (33.2%).

Although Abbott has just a 17.8% K rate this season, the matchup boosts his strikeout upside as he’s recorded a 26.8% strikeout rate against lefties.

He also has a fairly long leash, reaching at least 98 pitches in three of his past four outings.

Rangers vs. Angels, 10:08 p.m. ET

Walbert Urena - Strikeouts Walbert Urena Over Aug 14 2:08am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Walbert Urena has shown intriguing swing-and-miss stuff this season, and he can succeed tonight in a clash with the Texas Rangers.

Texas’ offense is struggling mightily of late, ranking 29th in wOBA (.277) over the last 30 days while striking out at the eighth-highest rate in that span (24.7%). They’re an excellent matchup. They also have the eighth-lowest walk rate (7.7%) during that time, which matters a lot for Urena because the Los Angeles Angels‘ RHP has a 12.6% walk rate.

But outside of the walk rate, Urena’s numbers are pretty dope, including a 22.2% K rate and 11.9% swinging-strike rate. He really enjoys pitching at home, holding hitters to a .248 wOBA in the split while striking out a lot more batters at home (25.0% K rate) than on the road (18.5%).

Urena has fanned at least five in three of his last four starts, and I like him to do it again tonight.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.