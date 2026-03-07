Drexel vs Northeastern College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CAA Tournament

The No. 5 seed Drexel Dragons (16-15, 10-8 CAA) and the No. 13 seed Northeastern Huskies (7-23, 2-16 CAA) will look to advance in the CAA tournament on Saturday as they meet at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Drexel vs. Northeastern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FloCollege

FloCollege Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: CareFirst Arena

Drexel vs. Northeastern Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Drexel win (69.7%)

To help you make an informed wager on Drexel-Northeastern contest (in which Drexel is a 4.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 139.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Drexel vs. Northeastern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Drexel is 17-13-0 ATS this season.

Northeastern has put together a 10-19-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Drexel is 6-4 against the spread compared to the 6-8 ATS record Northeastern racks up as a 4.5-point underdog.

Against the spread, the Dragons have fared better at home, covering 11 times in 15 home games, and six times in 13 road games.

The Huskies have been better against the spread away (6-9-0) than at home (2-10-0) this year.

Drexel has 12 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

Northeastern is 4-15-0 against the spread in CAA games this year.

Drexel vs. Northeastern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Drexel has been victorious in 10, or 71.4%, of the 14 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Dragons have a mark of 7-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -200 or better on the moneyline.

Northeastern has won 17.4% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-19).

The Huskies have a record of 2-13 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer (13.3%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Drexel has a 66.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Drexel vs. Northeastern Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Drexel was the 269th-ranked team in the country (70.4 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 40th (66.9 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Drexel was 75th in the nation in rebounds (33.6 per game) last year. It was 47th in rebounds conceded (28.9 per game).

Drexel was 219th in the country in assists (13 per game) last year.

Drexel was 186th in the country in turnovers per game (11.2) and 13th-worst in turnovers forced (8.9) last season.

Northeastern averaged 70.1 points per game (278th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 69.7 points per contest (99th-ranked).

Northeastern was 253rd in the country with 30.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 121st with 30.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

Northeastern averaged 13 assists per game, which ranked them 219th in college basketball.

Northeastern committed 11.9 turnovers per game (254th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.4 turnovers per contest (166th-ranked).

