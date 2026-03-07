Drexel vs Northeastern College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CAA Tournament
The No. 5 seed Drexel Dragons (16-15, 10-8 CAA) and the No. 13 seed Northeastern Huskies (7-23, 2-16 CAA) will look to advance in the CAA tournament on Saturday as they meet at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Drexel vs. Northeastern Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026
- Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FloCollege
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: CareFirst Arena
Drexel vs. Northeastern Picks and Prediction
Prediction: Drexel win (69.7%)
To help you make an informed wager on Drexel-Northeastern contest (in which Drexel is a 4.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 139.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.
Drexel vs. Northeastern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Drexel is 17-13-0 ATS this season.
- Northeastern has put together a 10-19-0 record against the spread this year.
- As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Drexel is 6-4 against the spread compared to the 6-8 ATS record Northeastern racks up as a 4.5-point underdog.
- Against the spread, the Dragons have fared better at home, covering 11 times in 15 home games, and six times in 13 road games.
- The Huskies have been better against the spread away (6-9-0) than at home (2-10-0) this year.
- Drexel has 12 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.
- Northeastern is 4-15-0 against the spread in CAA games this year.
Drexel vs. Northeastern: Moneyline Betting Stats
- Drexel has been victorious in 10, or 71.4%, of the 14 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.
- The Dragons have a mark of 7-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -200 or better on the moneyline.
- Northeastern has won 17.4% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-19).
- The Huskies have a record of 2-13 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer (13.3%).
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Drexel has a 66.7% chance of walking away with the win.
Drexel vs. Northeastern Head-to-Head Comparison
- Offensively, Drexel was the 269th-ranked team in the country (70.4 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 40th (66.9 points allowed per game).
- On the glass, Drexel was 75th in the nation in rebounds (33.6 per game) last year. It was 47th in rebounds conceded (28.9 per game).
- Drexel was 219th in the country in assists (13 per game) last year.
- Drexel was 186th in the country in turnovers per game (11.2) and 13th-worst in turnovers forced (8.9) last season.
- Northeastern averaged 70.1 points per game (278th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 69.7 points per contest (99th-ranked).
- Northeastern was 253rd in the country with 30.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 121st with 30.3 rebounds allowed per contest.
- Northeastern averaged 13 assists per game, which ranked them 219th in college basketball.
- Northeastern committed 11.9 turnovers per game (254th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.4 turnovers per contest (166th-ranked).
