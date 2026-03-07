Wofford vs UNC Greensboro College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SoCon Tournament

The No. 2 seed Wofford Terriers (19-12, 11-7 SoCon) square off in the SoCon tournament against the No. 7 seed UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-18, 9-9 SoCon) on Saturday at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, tipping off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Arena: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville

Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Wofford win (66.1%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Wofford-UNC Greensboro spread (Wofford -3.5) or total (155.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wofford is 15-14-0 ATS this season.

UNC Greensboro has compiled a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, UNC Greensboro is 7-11 against the spread compared to the 6-6 ATS record Wofford racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Terriers have performed worse when playing at home, covering six times in 13 home games, and nine times in 16 road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Spartans have a better winning percentage at home (.417, 5-7-0 record) than away (.385, 5-8-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Wofford is 9-9-0 this season.

Against the spread in SoCon play, UNC Greensboro is 10-9-0 this year.

Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wofford has been the moneyline favorite in 15 games this season and has come away with the win 11 times (73.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Terriers have come away with a win eight times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 or shorter on the moneyline.

UNC Greensboro has gone 8-12 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

The Spartans are 3-12 (winning just 20% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +155 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Wofford has a 65.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Head-to-Head Comparison

Wofford outscores opponents by 1.8 points per game (scoring 79 per game to rank 102nd in college basketball while allowing 77.2 per outing to rank 269th in college basketball) and has a +55 scoring differential overall.

Kahmare Holmes' team-leading 19.3 points per game ranks 48th in college basketball.

UNC Greensboro has been outscored by 1.9 points per game (posting 78.8 points per game, 109th in college basketball, while giving up 80.7 per contest, 338th in college basketball) and has a -60 scoring differential.

Justin Neely is 117th in the country with a team-leading 17.5 points per game.

The Terriers win the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. They collect 31.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 199th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.4 per outing.

Nils Machowski's 5.6 rebounds per game lead the Terriers and rank 389th in college basketball action.

The 31.9 rebounds per game the Spartans accumulate rank 189th in the country. Their opponents grab 32.4.

Neely's 11.3 rebounds per game lead the Spartans and rank third in the country.

Wofford averages 103.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (62nd in college basketball), and gives up 100.8 points per 100 possessions (321st in college basketball).

The Spartans rank 105th in college basketball averaging 100.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 343rd, allowing 103.2 points per 100 possessions.

