Timberwolves vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

Timberwolves vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and FDSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-23) are favored (-6.5) to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (33-28) at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at Target Center. The contest airs on Amazon Prime Video and FDSN. The over/under for the matchup is 225.5.

Timberwolves vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -6.5 225.5 -260 +215

Timberwolves vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (72.8%)

Timberwolves vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 28-35-0 against the spread this season.

The Magic are 25-36-0 against the spread this year.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over 30 times out of 61 chances.

Magic games this year have hit the over on 31 of 61 set point totals (50.8%).

In home games, Minnesota sports a worse record against the spread (14-19-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (14-16-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Timberwolves hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 11 times in 33 opportunities this season (33.3%). In away games, they have hit the over 19 times in 30 opportunities (63.3%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Orlando has a better winning percentage at home (.438, 14-18-0 record) than on the road (.379, 11-18-0).

Magic games have finished above the over/under 53.1% of the time at home (17 of 32), and 48.3% of the time away (14 of 29).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 21.5 points, 6.9 boards and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.5 points, 3.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert averages 11 points, 11.5 boards and 1.8 assists.

Naz Reid is averaging 13.9 points, 2.4 assists and 6.4 boards.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Magic Leaders

Per game, Paolo Banchero provides the Magic 22 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Magic are getting 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Desmond Bane.

Anthony Black averages 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is draining 45% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Magic get 11.6 points per game from Wendell Carter Jr., plus 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Jalen Suggs averages 13.6 points, 3.8 boards and 5.4 assists. He is draining 43.2% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.