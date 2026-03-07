Bucks vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

Bucks vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, FDSWI, and WMLW

The Milwaukee Bucks (26-35) will try to stop a four-game win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (19-44) on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at Fiserv Forum as big, 10.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, FDSWI, and WMLW. The over/under is 233.5 in the matchup.

Bucks vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -10.5 233.5 -450 +350

Bucks vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (65.2%)

Bucks vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread in a game 27 times this season (27-34-0).

In the Jazz's 63 games this season, they have 34 wins against the spread.

This season, Bucks games have hit the over 26 times out of 63 chances.

Jazz games this season have eclipsed the over/under 36 times in 63 opportunities (57.1%).

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread in away games (14-17-0) than it has in home games (13-17-0).

The Bucks have exceeded the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 16 of 30 home matchups (53.3%). On the road, they have hit the over in 10 of 31 games (32.3%).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results on the road (17-14-0) than at home (17-15-0).

Jazz games have gone above the over/under 68.8% of the time at home (22 of 32), and 45.2% of the time away (14 of 31).

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins averages 16.8 points, 4.7 boards and 5.5 assists, shooting 46.5% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 27.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 63.7% from the field (fourth in league).

Myles Turner averages 12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George averages 24 points, 3.8 boards and 6.3 assists. He is also sinking 46% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Kyle Filipowski averages 10.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is also making 49.6% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz are getting 12.4 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Ace Bailey.

The Jazz receive 12.7 points per game from Brice Sensabaugh, plus 2.9 boards and 1.6 assists.

Svi Mykhailiuk's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is draining 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

