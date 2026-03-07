Quinnipiac vs Marist College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAAC Tournament

The No. 4 seed Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-12, 12-8 MAAC) will take the court in the MAAC tournament against the No. 5 seed Marist Red Foxes (18-11, 12-8 MAAC), Saturday at 6 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Quinnipiac vs. Marist Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Game time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City, New Jersey Arena: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Quinnipiac vs. Marist Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Quinnipiac win (52.4%)

Quinnipiac is a 1.5-point favorite against Marist on Saturday and the total has been set at 130.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the outing.

Quinnipiac vs. Marist: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Quinnipiac has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Marist has put together a 13-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Quinnipiac (9-12) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (42.9%) than Marist (2-4) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (33.3%).

Against the spread, the Bobcats have performed worse when playing at home, covering five times in 14 home games, and nine times in 16 road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Red Foxes have a better winning percentage at home (.500, 7-7-0 record) than on the road (.429, 6-8-0).

Quinnipiac has covered the spread nine times in 20 conference games.

Against the spread in MAAC action, Marist is 8-12-0 this season.

Quinnipiac vs. Marist: Moneyline Betting Stats

Quinnipiac has won in 14, or 66.7%, of the 21 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Bobcats have won 14 of 20 games when listed as at least -132 or better on the moneyline.

Marist has won 16.7% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-5).

The Red Foxes have played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer without claiming a victory.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Quinnipiac has a 56.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Quinnipiac vs. Marist Head-to-Head Comparison

Quinnipiac's +110 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.4 points per game (190th in college basketball) while giving up 71.8 per contest (120th in college basketball).

Quinnipiac's leading scorer, Amarri Monroe, is 247th in the nation averaging 15.6 points per game.

Marist is outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game, with a +180 scoring differential overall. It puts up 69.9 points per game (312th in college basketball) and gives up 63.7 per contest (sixth in college basketball).

Justin Menard is 606th in college basketball with a team-high 12.6 points per game.

The 34.5 rebounds per game the Bobcats average rank 60th in the nation, and are 1.7 more than the 32.8 their opponents record per outing.

Monroe is 69th in college basketball play with 8.2 rebounds per game to lead the Bobcats.

The Red Foxes win the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. They record 32.5 rebounds per game, 145th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.3.

Jaden Daughtry's 5.7 rebounds per game lead the Red Foxes and rank 359th in college basketball.

Quinnipiac records 94 points per 100 possessions (261st in college basketball), while giving up 89.6 points per 100 possessions (53rd in college basketball).

The Red Foxes rank 269th in college basketball averaging 93.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th, allowing 85.4 points per 100 possessions.

