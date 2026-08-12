NFL Free Printable Pocket Schedule Grid 2026: Every Team's Schedule and Bye Week

The 2026 NFL season is almost here! Whether you're managing a fantasy football team or just want to follow your favorite squad each week, our printable NFL schedule grid has you covered.

It lays out every team’s matchups and bye weeks in a simple, week-by-week format. Fantasy players can use it to plan rosters while fans will find it handy for tracking games at a glance. Check it out below.

2026 NFL Free Printable Pocket Schedule Grid

Download the 2026 NFL free printable pocket schedule grid here.

You can also check out our fantasy football WR rankings as well as our fantasy football cheat sheet and the best fantasy football sleepers.

NFL Betting Frequently Asked Questions

When does the 2026 NFL regular season begin?

The 2026 NFL regular season kicks off Wednesday, September 9th at 8:20 p.m. ET with a Super Bowl rematch between the Seahawks and Patriots.

Who are the Super Bowl favorites?

Per FanDuel Sportsbook’s Super Bowl odds, the Rams have the shortest Super Bowl odds at +550, followed by the Seahawks (+1100) and Bills (+1100).

What is an NFL point spread?

A point spread is designed to level the playing field between two teams. Favorites must win by more than the spread, while underdogs can either win outright or lose by fewer points than the spread.

What is an NFL moneyline bet?

A moneyline bet is simply picking which team will win the game. Favorites have negative odds, while underdogs have positive odds.

What are NFL player props?

Player prop bets focus on an individual player's performance, such as passing yards, rushing yards, receiving yards, touchdowns, or receptions, rather than the outcome of the game.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL odds to see the full menu of options.

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