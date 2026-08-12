WNBA Picks Today: 4 WNBA Best Bets & Player Props for Wednesday, August 12, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Toronto Tempo vs. Dallas Wings

Dallas has won both meetings against Toronto this season, 89-76 and 108-95, covering the spread each time. The Wings have averaged 98.5 points against the Tempo, while Toronto has allowed 90 or more points in eight consecutive games during its current nine-game losing streak.

Dallas has been dealing with injuries, but this is still a favorable matchup. Toronto has struggled defensively throughout its recent skid, and the Wings have already shown they can take advantage of those issues. Another double-digit win is well within reach.

Chicago Sky vs. Golden State Valkyries

Golden State enters Wednesday on a four-game winning streak and has been playing some of its best basketball of the season. The Valkyries are averaging 91 points per game over their last five contests, a noticeable jump from their season average, while Chicago has been shorthanded and has struggled away from home.

The first meeting between these teams was a defensive battle, but Golden State's offense has taken a step forward since then. Playing at home with momentum on its side, the Valkyries have a strong opportunity to create separation.

Natasha Cloud has scored 10 or more points in seven of her last 10 regular-season games, including performances of 17, 15, 15, 15, 13, 13, and 11 points. She continues to play a consistent offensive role for the Sky, averaging nearly 13 points per game over that stretch.

Golden State's defense presents a challenge, but Cloud has remained one of Chicago's most reliable scorers regardless of opponent. With her shot volume and minutes remaining steady, another double-digit scoring performance is a realistic expectation.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Portland Fire

Minnesota has won both meetings this season, but Portland closed the gap considerably in the second matchup, falling 101-93 after losing the first meeting 107-74. The Fire also enter Wednesday having won two straight games, averaging 99 points per game during that stretch.

Minnesota remains one of the league's top teams, but double-digit road favorites always present a challenge. Portland has been playing with more confidence offensively, and another competitive performance would be enough to stay within this number.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.