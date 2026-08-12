Mariners vs. Yankees Picks and Prediction Today: Best Bets and Props for August 12, 2026

Yankees vs. Mariners Picks in Summary

Will Warren Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-132)

Yankees -1.5 (+160)

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today for this matchup?

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Yankees vs Mariners Prediction and Picks

The over on Will Warren‘s K prop is my favorite pitching prop bet today.

While Warren’s strikeout outputs have been all over the place lately — a seven-K game on July 31 as well as a one-strikeout outing on July 22 — I like this matchup for him at home versus the Seattle Mariners, a team that is 27th in wOBA (.284) over the last 30 days.

Warren has massive home-road splits. In terms of strikeouts, he’s way more lethal at Yankee Stadium (29.6% K rate) than he is on the road (17.3%). He’s fanned at least five in three of his last four home starts, including outbursts of seven and eight strikeouts.

Warren to notch six-plus Ks (+158) catches my eye, but I prefer to stick to the standard market.

Run Line New York Yankees Aug 12 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In addition to Warren’s splits, Seattle starter Bryce Miller has notable home/road splits, too, which pushes me to back the New York Yankees to win by multiple runs.

At home, Miller boasts a 2.88 FIP and is holding hitters to a .215 wOBA. On the road, however, he’s giving up a .325 wOBA while recording a 4.74 FIP. He’s also letting up 2.01 jacks per nine in his travels, compared to 0.93 at home. He’s permitted five long-balls over his past three road starts.

The Yankees’ offense has mostly struggled in the second half, but this is a friendly matchup for them. When you add in Warren’s excellent home numbers, I think the Bronx Bombers’ +160 run line odds become appealing.

If you want to play it safer, you can take the Yanks on the ML instead (-124).

MLB Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.