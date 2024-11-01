NFL Expert Best Bets, Predictions, and Player Props for Week 9

Each week throughout the NFL season, the staff here at FanDuel Research will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop from the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Expert Picks for Week 9

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Dolphins +5.5 (-102)

Total: Rams-Seahawks Over 47.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Chuba Hubbard Any Time Touchdown (+100)

The drama around a Hubbard touchdown might be the Carolina Panthers scoring at all, but the New Orleans Saints' rush defense, which is third-worst in numberFire's schedule-adjusted defensive rankings, has declined dramatically since New Orleans' Week 1 rout of Carolina. Hubbard has drawn 75.0% of the snaps and 38.6% of the total opportunities in the red zone for the Panthers this year. Against a poor rush defense when Carolina's team total is, surprisingly, 17.5 points, he's a great bet for a score at even money.

Austan Kas, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Cowboys +3 (-105)

Total: Lions-Packers Under 48.5 (-115)

Player Prop: Jordan Addison Over 39.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Addison has played at least 85% of the snaps in three straight games. While he has hit the 40-yard mark in just two of five games, he could see extra looks this week against an Indianapolis Colts defense that is a pass-funnel unit (26th versus the pass and 5th against the run).

Kenyatta Storin, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Broncos +9.5 (-110)

While I don't expect the Baltimore Ravens to be asleep at the wheel again after a surprise loss to the Cleveland Browns, this is a big number to cover against a Denver Broncos team that's been better than expected. Bo Nix has improved as a passer over the course of the season, and he can take advantage of a Baltimore team that ranks just 30th in schedule-adjusted pass defense. In numberFire's power rankings, both teams are inside the top 10 and are separated by just one spot.

Total: Broncos-Ravens Over 46.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Chris Olave Over 5.5 Receptions (+108)

Aidan Cotter, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Commanders -3.5 (-115)

Total: Chargers-Browns Over 42.5 (-105)

The Browns and Los Angeles Chargers have quietly turned to the air in recent weeks, with Cleveland posting a +4.8% PROE (pass rate over expectation) in Jameis Winston's first start (third-highest in Week 8) and the Chargers sitting at a 2.1% PROE since their Week 5 bye (third-highest in that stretch). Granted, both defenses have strong reputations, but the Browns are just 21st in adjusted defense and the Chargers (fourth in adjusted D) have faced only three teams in the top 20 of adjusted offense. There's sneaky shootout potential here, and this 42.5-point total isn't a huge bar to climb even with moderate winds and a chance of rain on the Cleveland forecast.

Player Prop: Ladd McConkey Over 52.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Annie Nader, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Commanders -3.5 (-115)

Total: Broncos-Ravens Over 46.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Brock Bowers Any Time Touchdown (+230)

Bowers is enjoying a massive 27.7% target share and 30.0% red zone target share in five games sans Davante Adams. He’s logged 65 targets (sixth-most in NFL) this season but has punched in just one touchdown. For context, players who have drawn 59-plus targets are averaging 3.46 scores on the season. Let’s look for regression to strike against the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that coughs up the eighth-most yards and fifth-most touchdowns per game to TEs.

Riley Thomas, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Commanders -3.5 (-115)

Total: Lions-Packers Under 48.5 (-115)

Player Prop: Josh Downs Over 60.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Joe Flacco is officially the Colts’ starting quarterback. When the vet QB has played, Downs has averaged 10.0 targets, 8.0 receptions, and 72.3 receiving yards per game. Flacco has played well with 0.11 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) this season. The Colts get the Vikings on Sunday, and they’ve given up 30.5 points per game and 9.5 yards per passing attempt over the last two weeks. Downs has earned a 27.5% target share when Flacco is under center; give me over 60.5 receiving yards.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Commanders -3.5 (-115)

Total: Colts-Vikings Over 46.5 (-114)

Player Prop: De'Von Achane Over 36.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

In the three games Tua Tagovailoa has started in this season, Achane is logging the second-highest target share (19.8%) and most yards per route run (3.15) on the Dolphins, which has led to him posting 50-plus receiving yards in those games. Achane faces a Buffalo Bills defense that is permitting the most receiving yards (434), most yards per route run (1.73), and second-highest target rate (26.3%) to RBs, per NextGenStats.

Jim Sannes, Managing Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Bills -6.5 (-104)

Total: Cowboys-Falcons Under 51.5 (-105)

Player Prop: Josh Allen Any Time Touchdown (-105)

Although the Bills' PR campaign isn't as good as the Philadelphia Eagles', they're also more than willing to tush push near the goal line. That's what has allowed Allen to score a rushing touchdown in 14 of 25 games since the start of last year. He has done so in just two games to start this season, but with a meaty implied total at home, I think Allen's a bit undervalued at -105.

