NFL Expert Best Bets, Predictions, and Player Props for the Conference Championships

NFL Expert Picks for the AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline/Total: Chiefs' Moneyline (-122)

Player Prop: Xavier Worthy Longest Reception Over 18.5 Yards (-120)

Five different pass-catchers have caught a ball of at least 20 yards against the Buffalo Bills' secondary this postseason, and Worthy -- the Kansas City Chiefs' best deep threat -- has topped this mark in six of his last eight games as a part of a breakout. He's second on the Chiefs with a 20.0% target share in this time, so the looks will be there.

Austan Kas, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline/Total: Chiefs Under 24.5 Points (-106)

Player Prop: Austin Ekeler Over 0.5 First-Quarter Receiving Yards (+114)

I like the over on Ekeler's standard receiving line in addition to this first-quarter market. Ekeler is averaging 30.5 receiving yards per game for the season, and he's been a key pass-catching piece in the playoffs, going for 41 and 26 receiving yards through two rounds. He totaled 2 catches for 28 yards in the first six minutes of last week's game against the Detroit Lions and garnered two first-quarter opportunities -- a target and a carry -- in the Wild Card Round.

Kenyatta Storin, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline/Total: Commanders +6.5 (-120)

Player Prop: Austin Ekeler Over 25.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

As the Washington Commanders' pass-catching back, Ekeler tends to get more usage in negative game scripts, and that's a scenario we could certainly see as nearly touchdown underdogs. We saw him rack up 89 receiving yards in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year. However, he's gone over this number in both of the Commanders' postseason wins, so it's not like he can't get there in an upset win, too. Our NFL projections peg him for 27.3 receiving yards.

Aidan Cotter, Writer

Spread/Moneyline/Total: Bills-Chiefs Over 48.5 (-105)

Player Prop: Jalen Hurts Longest Rush Over 10.5 Yards (-114)

Hurts has recorded a rush of at least 11 yards in 13-of-17 games this season, including 7 straight and 11 of his last 12. He did so only once in two games against Washington, but his longest rush was still 9 yards in the game he didn’t go over this mark. After practicing in full on Thursday, Hurts should see a full workload and plenty of chances to bust a long run in a game the Eagles are favored by 6.5 points.

Annie Nader, Writer

Spread/Moneyline/Total: Commanders +6.5 (-120)

Player Prop: Terry McLaurin to Record a 30-Plus Yard Reception (+210)

In a relevant sample with Noah Brown out and Dyami Brown in, McLaurin has enjoyed a 27.8% target share and a 40.4% air yards share. Washington's deep threat has caught a 30-plus yard reception in 6 of his last 12 games, including 35- and 58-yard receptions this postseason. As 6.5-point road 'dogs, the Commanders will likely need a few big plays this weekend.

Riley Thomas, Writer

Spread/Moneyline/Total: Commanders-Eagles Over 47.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Travis Kelce Any Time Touchdown Scorer (+120)

Kelce scored only three touchdowns during the regular season, yet he’s found the end zone in back-to-back outings. After logging 117 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Divisional Round, expect another standout game from the star tight end. He boasts a team-high 25.7% red zone target share this season, and this has jumped to 29.4% of his past five appearances. Dating back to last season, Kelce has scored four touchdowns over his last five playoff games. Positive touchdown regression has finally delivered for the Chiefs’ tight end.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Spread/Moneyline/Total: Chiefs -1.5 (-112)

Player Prop: Travis Kelce Over 67.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

We would have to go all the way back to 2020 to find the last time Kelce produced fewer than 71 receiving yards in a playoff game as he's gone over that number in 14 consecutive postseason outings -- including a 117-yard outing in the Divisional Round against the Houston Texans. Not only are the Bills 21st in schedule-adjusted pass defense (compared to 6th in schedule-adjusted run defense), but will be starting a rookie safety in Cole Bishop on Sunday with Taylor Rapp ruled out due to injury.

Jim Sannes, Managing Editor

Spread/Moneyline/Total: Commanders' Moneyline (+235)

I don't mind taking the points here, by any means, now that the spread has crossed through six. But there are a lot of scenarios where the Eagles' ground game bulldozes here, and taking the Commanders' moneyline gives me more upside for the risk I'm taking on. The Commanders' offense unlocked big plays against the Eagles in their second matchup, and now that Nakobe Dean is out, I think they can be successful either on the ground or through the air.

Player Prop: Josh Allen Any Time Touchdown Scorer (-110)

