NFL Expert Best Bets and Predictions for Week 3

Each week throughout the NFL season, the staff here at FanDuel Research will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop from the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

They'll also share some insight into one of the picks to provide you with reasoning as to why they're on that bet.

Here's what our staff likes for this week.

Note: All odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Betting lines and our NFL projections may change after this article is published.

NFL Expert Picks for Week 3

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: 49ers -6.5 (-110)

With a bit of a sting in the tail after facing Brian Flores' menacing defensive scheme last week, the San Francisco 49ers should put on a strong showing in SoFi Stadium, where the crowd is usually in their colors. The Los Angeles Rams have been demolished as numberFire's worst overall defense after two games, and we know their offensive list of injuries has compounded considerably. It's incredibly appealing to lay less than a touchdown with the preseason Super Bowl odds-on favorite; I don't see a one-possession game here.

Total: Ravens-Cowboys Over 47.5 (-105)

Player Prop: D'Andre Swift Over 75.5 Rushing Plus Receiving Yards (-114)

Austan Kas, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Bills -4.5 (-115)

Total: Chiefs-Falcons Under 46.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Tank Dell Over 50.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

The Minnesota Vikings are playing top-notch defense through two weeks, but they're a blitz-happy unit, one that led the NFL in blitz rate a season ago (51.5%) and is third in blitz rate so far in 2024 (36.6%). If the Houston Texans can pick up Minnesota's blitzes, they can hit for a couple chunk plays. Dell was a big-play weapon as a rookie, averaging 15.1 yards per catch, and despite running as Houston's number-three wideout, he still played 69% of the snaps in Week 2.

Kenyatta Storin, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Saints -2.5 (-118)

I doubted the New Orleans Saints against the Dallas Cowboys last week, but I'm hopping on board after their second straight blowout win. While there's no question the Saints will slow down, this doesn't look like the spot for that to happen against a Philadelphia Eagles team that's on short rest, is probably still missing A.J. Brown, and ranks as numberFIre's 29th adjusted total defense so far. New Orleans' hot start has vaulted them up to second in our power rankings.

Total: Ravens-Cowboys Over 47.5 (-105)

Player Prop: Derrick Henry Over 66.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Aidan Cotter, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Browns -6.5 (-120)

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a bounce-back performance that saw them hold the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 35.9% passing success rate, third-lowest on the week. That’s bad news bears for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants, especially given their 28th-ranked adjusted defense. Look for the Browns to get up early and lock the New York passing attack up as they chase a deficit.

Total: Panthers-Raiders Over 39.5 (-115)

Player Prop: Cole Kmet Over 23.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Annie Nader, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Buccaneers -6.5 (-115)

Total: Packers-Titans Over 37.5 (-115)

Player Prop: Jameson Williams Over 50.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Williams has earned a 96.4% route rate, 24.7% target share, and 46.3% air yards share for the Detroit Lions. He's reeled in 36.9% of Detroit's receiving yards, yet the market is expecting him to earn just 20.0% of the teams' receiving yards (based on Jared Goff's passing prop) in a soft matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. I'll buy into Jamo.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Packers +2.5 (-105)

Total: 49ers-Rams Over 43.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Chris Olave Over 61.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Although Olave has just a 20.5% target share and 24.7% air yards share through two weeks, he still has a strong 2.49 yards per route run (via NextGenStats) despite the Saints being part of two blowouts, which has limited his usage. The Eagles are expected to keep things close against New Orleans as slight underdogs on the road, and their defense is giving up the seventh-most yards per route run (1.98) to WRs.

Jim Sannes, Managing Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Buccaneers -6.5 (-115)

My preseason model had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers favored by just over a touchdown against the Denver Broncos, and things have slid only in their favor since. They're suddenly efficient on early downs, a key bugaboo last year, and they played well defensively last week despite several injuries in the secondary.

Total: Rams-49ers Over 43.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Brandon Aiyuk Over 70.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

