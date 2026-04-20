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NFL Draft Order for the First Round: Which Teams Pick Where in 2026?

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

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NFL Draft Order for the First Round: Which Teams Pick Where in 2026?

The 2026 NFL Draft is just days away, with Round 1 kicking off on April 23 in Pittsburgh.

For Thursday's first round, which teams are slated to pick where?

Here's a full list for all 32 Round 1 picks (as of Monday afternoon).

First Round NFL Draft Order for 2026

PICK
TEAM
NOTES
1Las Vegas Raiders
2New York Jets
3Arizona Cardinals
4Tennessee Titans
5New York Giants
6Cleveland Browns
7Washington Commanders

Five teams — Atlanta, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Denver, and Jacksonville — do not hold their own first-round pick in 2026, all due to previous draft-day trades.

When s the 2026 NFL Draft?

  • Draft Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Round 1: Thursday, April 23, 2026
  • Rounds 2–3: Friday, April 24, 2026
  • Rounds 4–7: Saturday, April 25, 2026

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.


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