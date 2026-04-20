NFL Draft Order for the First Round: Which Teams Pick Where in 2026?

The 2026 NFL Draft is just days away, with Round 1 kicking off on April 23 in Pittsburgh.

For Thursday's first round, which teams are slated to pick where?

Here's a full list for all 32 Round 1 picks (as of Monday afternoon).

First Round NFL Draft Order for 2026

PICK TEAM NOTES 1 Las Vegas Raiders 2 New York Jets 3 Arizona Cardinals 4 Tennessee Titans 5 New York Giants 6 Cleveland Browns 7 Washington Commanders View Full Table ChevronDown

Five teams — Atlanta, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Denver, and Jacksonville — do not hold their own first-round pick in 2026, all due to previous draft-day trades.

When s the 2026 NFL Draft?

Draft Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Round 1: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Thursday, April 23, 2026 Rounds 2–3: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Rounds 4–7: Saturday, April 25, 2026

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