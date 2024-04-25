NFL Draft Betting: Which Team Will Take Spencer Rattler?

The 2024 NFL Draft is finally upon us.

The first round on Thursday is projected to be saturated with offensive players. More precisely, we could see any many as six quarterbacks come off the board within the first 32 picks. That would tie an all-time record set in 1983.

Staying with the signal-callers, 2024 offers an intriguing crop. Heisman Trophy winners Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels are expected to come off the board right away, while other quarterbacks like Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy are also considered probable early selections.

After those four arms, there are three signal-callers who remain wild cards for this draft: Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and Spencer Rattler. For the sake of this piece, let's survey some of Rattler's potential NFL landing spots.

The South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback is coming off a productive senior campaign. Despite that, Rattler will most likely have to wait until after Thursday for his name to be called in Motor City. Still, which teams make the most sense to do so? Currently, there is a three-way tie atop this market.

All NFL odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team FanDuel Sportsbook Odds To Draft Spencer Rattler Los Angeles Rams +600 Las Vegas Raiders +600 Denver Broncos +600 New York Giants +750 Seattle Seahawks +900 Atlanta Falcons +1400 Dallas Cowboys +1400 View Full Table

Spencer Rattler NFL Draft Betting

Fortunately for supporters of the Los Angeles Rams, this franchise appears positioned to make a pick (19th) in the opening round for the first time since selecting quarterback Jared Goff in 2016. I guess all good things come to an end?

The Rams will almost certainly take a position other than quarterback at No. 19, as the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook list offensive lineman (+135 odds) as the favorite for Los Angeles' first pick. From there, Rattler could be a legitimate option for them with their second pick at 52nd overall.

Behind QB1 Matthew Stafford (who is entering his 16th NFL season), the Rams also have Stetson Bennett on the roster. They took Bennett in Round 4 of last year's draft, but Rattler could present an upgrade for Los Angeles' job down the line (signing Jimmy Garoppolo is not a long-term solution). National titles aside, Rattler's and Bennett's collegiate stats are not so dissimilar despite Bennett playing with much better offensive talent at UGA.

Once a product of Lincoln Riley's Oklahoma Sooners, Rattler offers vast NCAA experience as a starter. He operates with accuracy (63.9% in 2023) and a quick release while playing the game with guts, which are all invaluable traits at the NFL level. Perhaps the offensive-minded Sean McVay gives Rattler a call on Friday.

The Las Vegas Raiders recently signed veteran QB Gardner Minshew after cutting Jimmy G. Still, they are searching for a cornerstone signal-caller.

There is chatter that Raider Nation may move up (from the 13th pick) in Round 1 this year to select a possible generational talent at quarterback. However, if they don't, Rattler could make sense for Vegas if he's available at 77th overall (Round 3).

Now, the Raiders' second-round pick comes around at No. 44, but with other pressing needs (secondary, O-line), Las Vegas will likely go elsewhere at that point. Incidentally, if Rattler is on the board in the third round, Las Vegas could view him as a low-risk/high-reward selection at No. 77.

Could Rattler outplay Southern Nevada's other signal-caller options in Minshew and Aidan O'Connell? Potentially. Like Minshew, Rattler has roots in the air-raid scheme, and the Raiders are a franchise that likes to toss the pigskin around. For Rattler, he averaged 399.0 pass attempts per season at South Carolina.

Raider Nation's supporters seem to be hoping for a reunion between head coach Antonio Pierce and Jayden Daniels (from their Arizona State days), but a draft-day trade to make that a reality would be exorbitant. Is Rattler at No. 77 the best economical move for Vegas?

Tied with both aforementioned featured teams here, the Denver Broncos are listed with six-to-one odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to select Rattler at any point of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Like their divisional foes in Silver and Black, the Broncos have a sticky predicament with the current quarterback market. They are still paying heaps of cash to Russell Wilson, who is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Denver subsequently traded for quarterback Zach Wilson, giving the former first-rounder new surroundings.

Between Z. Wilson, Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci, is there an NFL starting quarterback in the Mile High? If the front office doesn't believe so, the Broncos could package picks/assets to trade up from 12th overall to take an elite prospect. From where Denver currently stands, there are still several QB-needy teams ahead of them in the draft order.

In the event that Broncos Country stands pat, NFL.com draft analyst Bucky Brooks has Denver selecting Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse with the 12th overall pick. After that, the Broncos' second-round pick (45th) is already committed to the New Orleans Saints -- Denver is not on the clock again until 76th.

Realistically, Rattler would be a valuable third-round pick for Denver. Additionally, if they get word that the rival Raiders are interested in Rattler at No. 77 (just one pick behind), the Broncos could play on that demand and select him themselves. After all, if Broncos Country can't find a way to Maye or McCarthy, they'll need to explore further options later in the draft or trust Zach Wilson in 2024.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets when you place your first bet of at least $5 —win or lose! See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.