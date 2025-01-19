NFL Divisional Round Betting Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, Totals for Sunday

The NFL playoffs are officially underway, and this weekend's Divisional Round features the final eight of the postseason.

Four of those eight will square off on Sunday.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game of the Divisional Round on Sunday, January 19th.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

NFL Divisional Round Betting Odds and Predictions

Rams at Eagles Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Eagles (68.4%)

Date: Sunday, January 19

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC and Peacock

With a 27-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night of Wild Card Weekend, the Rams earned a date with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the NFC's Divisional Round.

The Rams have now won six of their last seven games, losing only in Week 18 while they rested their starters.

Despite that, they're still notable underdogs on the road against Philadelphia, who stifled the Packers in the Wild Card Round.

Philadelphia is 13-1 in their last 14 games.

The Eagles beat the Rams 37-20 in Week 12 on the road, which was the Rams' most recent full-strength loss.

In that game, Matthew Stafford threw for 243 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Puka Nacua led the team in receiving with 9 catches for 117 yards.

The Rams couldn't slow down Saquon Barkley, though. Barkley ran 26 times for 255 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also caught 4 passes for 47 yards in his 302-scrimmage-yard outburst.

Ravens at Bills Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Bills (62.0%)

Date: Sunday, January 19

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS and Paramount+

The nightcap for Sunday is a marquee matchup between Lamar Jackson and the Ravens and Josh Allen and the Bills.

Baltimore beat the Steelers 28-14 in the Wild Card Round behind a stellar game from Jackson, who was 16 of 21 as a passer (for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns) and who ran 15 times for 81 yards.

Derrick Henry also had a standout game: 26 rushes for 186 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Buffalo fell behind 7-0 to the Broncos in their opening round matchup but wound up winning 31-7.

Allen went 20 of 26 for 272 yards and 2 touchdowns as a passer. He added 46 rushing yards on 8 carries.

Also, James Cook had an expanded role: 23 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown while the team played from ahead.

These two teams met in Week 4, a 35-10 win by Baltimore at home. Josh Allen was held to 180 scoreless yards on 29 attempts.

Henry led the Ravens' offense with a 24-carry, 199-yard, 1-touchdown game. Jackson also ran 6 times for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Which Manning brother will win the Kick of Destiny 3: Peyton vs. Eli? Get your FREE pick in now. If you’re right, you’ll win a share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets! ! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.