NFL Divisional Round Betting Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, Totals for Saturday

The NFL playoffs are officially underway, and this weekend's Divisional Round features the final eight of the postseason.

Four of those eight will square off on Saturday.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game of the Divisional Round on Saturday, January 18th.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

NFL Divisional Round Betting Odds and Predictions

Texans at Chiefs Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Chiefs (61.0%)

Date: Saturday, January 18

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+

Houston scored a 32-12 win over the Chargers during Wild Card Weekend, thanks to a dominant defensive and special teams performance.

Houston picked off Justin Herbert four times and held him to 14 completions on 32 attempts, and via NextGenStats, Houston blitzed on 38.9% of their defensive plays and got pressure on half of LA's drop backs.

That'll be a key for this week's game against the 1 seed in the AFC, the Chiefs.

These two teams met in Week 16, a game the Chiefs won 27-19.

In that first meeting, Patrick Mahomes was 26 for 41 for 260 yards and a touchdown as a passer, and he ran 5 times for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Xavier Worthy led the team in receiving yards (65), catches (7), and touchdowns (1).

For the Texans, CJ Stroud threw 39 times for 244 yards with 2 touchdowns and interceptions each. Tank Dell racked up 98 yards and a touchdown before a season-ending injury.

Commanders at Lions Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Lions (69.4%)

Date: Saturday, January 18

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Jayden Daniels led the Washington Commanders to a road playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Wild Card Weekend, and as a result, Washington has a date with the Detroit Lions, the NFC's 1 seed, on Saturday.

Daniels -- against the Bucs -- completed 24 of 35 passes for 268 yards and 2 touchdowns. Daniels also ran a team-high 13 times for 36 yards (also a team-best).

Both Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown ended the game with 89 yards and a score.

The Commanders were able to dominate the time of possession battle over Tampa Bay (35:26 to 24:34).

Detroit rested up during Wild Card Weekend and now welcome Washington as sizable home favorites.

The Lions were 7-2 in the regular season at home, and they're 14-1 over their last 15 games overall.

Which Manning brother will win the Kick of Destiny 3: Peyton vs. Eli? Get your FREE pick in now. If you’re right, you’ll win a share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets! ! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.