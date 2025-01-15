NFL Divisional Round Best Bets and Predictions for Rams at Eagles

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Let's dive into the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to sift through the NFL Divisional Round best bets and predictions for the Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles matchup on Sunday afternoon.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Rams at Eagles Betting Picks

The Rams travel to Philly to take on the Eagles this Sunday in a rematch of their Week 12 showdown in LA. The Eagles won that previous matchup handedly, outscoring the Rams 24-13 in the second half to bring home a 37-20 victory. They outgained Los Angeles 481 to 290 in that one, so it's easy to see why 57% of money is on the Eagles to cover as 6.5-point home favorites this weekend.

But when you look at how these sides have played since that Week 12 matchup, you'll find two teams much closer to one another than the spread would indicate. Coming off a dominate performance against the Minnesota Vikings last round, I like the Rams to keep things close and cover the spread on Sunday.

In the seven games since these teams last faced, the Eagles rank second in net adjusted NEP (Net Expected Points; numberFire's EPA metric) per play. The Rams are ninth. But if we remove Week 18 -- when neither side had anything to play for -- Philly dips to third in net adjusted NEP per play, whereas LA jumps to seventh.

That still suggests the Eagles should be favored here, but a more recent sample of Philly's offense compared to LA's defense hints at the visitors having some life as underdogs. The Eagles managed just .07 NEP per play on offense in their Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers, the second-lowest mark among teams that won last week (and one lower than the Pittsburgh Steelers).

LA, meanwhile, has taken a step forward on defense over the last month. They've posted a -0.12 NEP per play allowed over their last four games (excluding Week 18), tied with Philly for the fourth-best mark in football. They're 10th against the run during that stretch -- a vast improvement over their No. 24 ranking through the first 14 weeks of the season.

According to our Jim Sannes' model, Philly projects to win by just 5.0 points here. With how well the Rams are playing right now, I'll back that projection, banking on the Rams to cover as 6.5-point underdogs on Sunday afternoon.

With how well LA's defense has played of late, I'm bullish on their prospects of holding Philly under 25.5 points on Sunday. That's a feat they've accomplished in four straight games (excluding Week 18), during which they've held opponents to just 8.3 points per game.

In fact -- if we exclude Week 18 -- the Rams haven't allowed an opponent to crack double-digit points since Week 14.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are coming off an ugly offensive showing against Green Bay -- one in which the Philly offense managed just 16 first downs and averaged a mere 5.1 yards per play.

Philadelphia still put up 22 points thanks to four Packers turnovers, but that's a luxury they likely won't have against this Matthew Stafford-led offense. The Rams averaged just 0.8 turnovers per game during the regular season, tied for the fourth fewest in football.

These two bets correlate well, so you could consider pairing them together, too. A Same Game Parlay featuring Rams +6.5 and Eagles Under 25.5 Total Points comes out to +141 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook as of Wednesday afternoon.

