NFL Divisional Round Best Bets and Predictions for Commanders at Lions

Commanders at Lions Betting Picks

A team total of 33.5 points is a very high bar to clear. The Lions' offense can clear it in a delectable home date with a meh Commanders defense.

Washington ended the regular season ranked 25th in defense, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics. Detroit has played four games against teams ranked in the bottom 10 in overall defense. In the split, the Lions averaged 39.75 points, and three of those four games were away from home. That split also includes a 20-point output by the Lions, so in the other three outings, the Lions realllllly went off, scoring 40, 52 and 47 points.

Last week, Washington's defense gave up only 20 points on the road against a good Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. That's a little misleading, though. The Bucs still averaged 6.5 yards per play, but Tampa's D couldn't get off the field, resulting in the Bucs' offense running only 44 plays (compared to 69 for the Commanders).

This Lions-Commanders game has all the makings of a track meet, and with a potent Washington offense on the other side, the Lions' offense should have to keep its foot on the gas for four quarters.

The Lions having a bye last week is no small matter, either. Detroit scored 47 points in their first game after their bye week this season, and they put up 41 after their bye in 2023. Plus, it's a short week for the Commanders, with Washington having to play Saturday night after playing on Sunday night in the Wild Card Round.

Since I'm expecting the Lions' offense to have a big day, I like taking Detroit to be up by at least seven at the half.

Going back to what we just touched on with the Lions coming off a bye, that's a factor in this market, too.

After their bye week this season, Detroit played at the Dallas Cowboys and scored 27 points in the first half to take a 21-point lead into the break. Washington is better than Dallas, but the Lions' game at the Cowboys was in Week 6 when Dallas still had Dak Prescott and their season had yet to fall apart. In short, that wasn't a bad Cowboys team.

In 2023, Detroit played at the Los Angeles Chargers following their bye and posted 24 points in the opening half to lead by seven at halftime.

With extra time for offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to prepare and for the Lions to get healthy -- David Montgomery is expected to play -- Detroit could surge ahead of a short-week Washington team in the opening half.

