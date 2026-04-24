NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds for 2026-27

What does the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds market look like for the 2026-27 season?

Let's take a look at the early MVP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds, which are subject to change after this article is published.

2026 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Check out FanDuel's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds for the full list.

AP NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year 2026-27 AP NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year 2026-27 David Bailey +440 Rueben Bain Jr. +600 Caleb Downs +600 Sonny Styles +650 Arvell Reese +700 Mansoor Delane +750 Dillon Thieneman +1400 Jacob Rodriguez +2200 Akheem Mesidor +2200 D'Angelo Ponds +2200 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren +2500 Jermod McCoy +2700 Malachi Lawrence +2700 Colton Hood +4000 Chris Johnson +4000 Anthony Hill Jr. +6000 Keionte Scott +6000 T.J. Parker +6000 CJ Allen +6000 Treydan Stukes +6000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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