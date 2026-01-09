2 Best NFL Player Props for Rams at Panthers

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for the Wild Card clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Rams vs. Panthers Props for Wild Card Weekend

With the Panthers a 10.5-point home underdog, they've clearly got a tall task in front of them this week, and a negative game script for Bryce Young would likely lead to more drop backs and more chances to scramble.

That makes this under a scary bet, but it's my favorite prop in the game.

Bryce Young - Rushing Yds Bryce Young Under Jan 10 9:31pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Young has solid speed and can run when needed. But he doesn't do it much, carrying the rock just 4.0 times per game this season, which led to him posting 13.5 rushing yards per game. He ran more in losses but still averaged only 17.6 rushing yards in the split.

Outside of the potential for a negative game script, the Rams -- who sit seventh in overall D, per our schedule-adjusted metrics -- are a bad matchup for Young's rushing potential. LA permitted the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game to signal-callers (14.9), and that's with quite a few opponents facing a negative game script.

Plus, it's not a lock the Panthers find themselves in pass-heavy mode in the second half as Carolina won the regular-season meeting between these teams.

In a game where the Rams are listed at -108 odds to score 30-plus points, Blake Corum's TD prop is appealing.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Blake Corum +195 View more odds in Sportsbook

As the year wore on, Corum settled into a solid role behind Kyren Williams, with Corum playing at least 25% of the snaps in each of LA's last 11 games. He became a real force in the red zone.

Starting in Week 13, Corum amassed five touchdowns over the final six games of the year. He saw 12 total red zone carries in that span, notching multiple red zone rushing attempts in five of the six games -- including seven carries inside the five. Even as the Rams' RB2, Corum's red zone role is pretty nice.

The Rams are averaging 35.1 points per game over their last seven outings, so there's usually plenty of scoring chances to go around in this offense. Carolina's defense -- a unit that ranks 23rd by our schedule-adjusted metrics -- figures to have a tough time keeping Matthew Stafford and company in check, which could lead to some goal-line opportunities for Corum.

Choose which reward you want to use for NFL Wild Card Games! You can choose either a No-Sweat Token or a 50% Profit-Boost to use on any wager for any NFL Wild Card Game taking place on January 10th or January 11th. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.