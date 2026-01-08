Wild Card Predictions: 1 Best Bet for Every Wild Card Game

Wild Card Weekend is here, and five of the six games have a spread of 4.5 points or tighter.

Here are the Wild Card odds for each game as well as the full Wild Card Weekend schedule.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds as a guide, here is one bet to target for each Wild Card Weekend matchup.

Wild Card Predictions and Best Bets

This is a little higher than a normal Bryce Young rushing prop -- and I get it. With the Carolina Panthers a 10.5-point home 'dog, Young is likely to see a negative game script, which could lead to more drop backs as well as more scrambles.

I still like the under.

Young can move but just doesn't run all that often. This past season, he averaged 13.5 rushing yards per game on an average of 4.0 attempts. For his career, he rushes for 15.6 yards per game.

The Los Angeles Rams were great overall defensively this season -- seventh-best by our schedule-adjusted numbers -- and they kept running quarterbacks in check, giving up the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game to QBs (14.9).

I see the Green Bay Packers' offense having a lot of success on Saturday, and this is my favorite bet in the game.

Emanuel Wilson quietly had a really solid campaign for the Packers, gaining 4.0 yards per carry on 125 attempts. His snap count and role trended up later in the year while Josh Jacobs was banged up, but I don't think Jacobs' declining usage was all due to injury -- I think Green Bay wanted Wilson more involved.

In Jacobs' last two games, he was out-snapped by Wilson in each. One of those games was at the Chicago Bears, and Wilson turned 14 carries into 82 yards in a superb showing. After that game, Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wilson got expanded run because he was playing so well and not wholly due to Jacobs' knee issue.

While there's a chance Jacobs -- who is now likely healthier after sitting Week 18 -- resumes a clear lead role, I think there's a chance the market is underestimating how much Wilson will be involved. I'm also into Wilson over 4.5 carries at -114 odds.

Kicker Cam Little is a stud for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and I think this game sets up well for him to drill at least two field goals.

The Jags-Buffalo Bills matchup boasts a 52.5-point total -- tops of the week by 6.0 points. There will be fireworks, and that could lead to a few kicking opportunities for Jacksonville.

On top of that, the Bills' D is solid. By our metrics, Buffalo ranks 13th in overall defense and seventh versus the pass. They won't be pushovers, something else that could result in kicking chances for Little.

The Jaguars don't have to get too deep into Buffalo territory to be in Little's range. He hit a 68-yarder this season as well as a 67-yarder a week ago. He hasn't missed a field goal since Week 7, going a perfect 20 for 20 in that span.

Between Little's power and accuracy, we can feel good about him taking advantage of whatever chances he gets, and in what's expected to be a high-scoring game, Little should be busy.

In Week 18, the San Francisco 49ers ran into a quality Seattle Seahawks squad with an excellent defense and looked overmatched. The Niners are seeing the same kind of team on Sunday, and this one is on the road.

That leads me to back the Philadelphia Eagles to cover.

By ESPN's FPI rating, the Niners are the league's ninth-best team at a clip of +3.0, which is impressive given the amount of injuries they've had to deal with on both sides of the ball throughout the season. Unfortunately for San Fran, the defense is still without a few key pieces, so it's going to be on the offense to keep up with the Eagles.

I don't think they'll be able to.

Philly's defense ranks ninth overall by our numbers, including third against the run. In the last game where they played their starters, the Eagles went into Buffalo and held Josh Allen to 12 points.

Meanwhile, prior to a good showing in Week 18, the 49ers defense had given up 38 points to Caleb Williams, 27 to Philip Rivers and 24 to Cameron Ward in successive weeks. And despite holding the Seahawks to 13 points in said Week 18 game, the Niners allowed 361 yards, so it could've been worse.

It's been difficult to trust the Eagles' offense this year. I'm willing to do so this week, and I think Philadelphia will be too much for the Niners.

The New England Patriots have been one of the stories of the season, and second-year quarterback Drake Maye has thrust himself into MVP contention as the Pats went 14-3.

I think it's going to be a sour ending to their stellar season.

Maybe I'm the fool because -- like I said -- the Pats just won 14 games. But I'm not totally sold on New England.

They had the league's easiest strength of schedule and rank just 12th overall by FPI -- a mere one spot in front of the Chargers. FPI has the Pats' defense ranked 18th, and that may be their undoing.

LA has been excellent on the road this year, going 5-2 away from home (not counting Week 18 where they rested key players). Their defense has been lights out in their travels, holding opposing quarterbacks to a lowly 4.4 adjusted net yards per pass attempt and conceding just 20.2 points per game in the split.

I think the Chargers' defense can keep Maye and the Pats' offense in check, and I like Justin Herbert, Omarion Hampton and company to be able to move the ball well against a meh New England defense. All in all, I find LA's moneyline odds intriguing.

By FPI, the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers are two of the three worst offenses in the playoffs -- ranked 20th and 19th, respectively. While C.J. Stroud gets to take on a good-not-great Pittsburgh D, Aaron Rodgers doesn't get that same luxury.

Rodgers will see an elite Texans defense. Houston's D ranks fourth by FPI and second by our numbers. We have them as the NFL's best pass defense.

Rodgers has struggled to rack up passing yards against top defenses. In his five games against a pass defense that is currently ranked in the top 10, Rodgers has topped 204 yards just once while averaging 176.8 passing yards in the split.

In their last two road games, Houston's defense has done well against Justin Herbert (236 pass yards and 16 points) and Patrick Mahomes (160 passing yards and 10 points).

In what will likely be a low-scoring, close game -- 39.5-point total, 3.0-point spread -- where long drives are hard to come by, Rodgers should have a tough time throwing for 205-plus yards versus this Houston defense.

