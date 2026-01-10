NFL Playoff Schedule: Wild Card Weekend Schedule, Betting Odds and TV Times

The NFL playoffs have arrived.

It all starts today with the first of six Wild Card Weekend games kicking off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Here is the TV info, matchups and FanDuel Sportsbook NFL betting odds for Wild Card Weekend.

Wild Card Schedule, Betting Odds

Saturday, January 10th

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Sunday, January 11th

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Monday, January 12th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

