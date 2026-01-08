3 Best NFL Touchdown Props for Wild Card Weekend

Not many plays across all sports can top the thrill of a touchdown.

That excitement translates to the player prop market, as well.

Which any time touchdown bets stand out in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds? Let's take a look.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Best TD Props for Wild Card Weekend

I'm into the Green Bay Packers this week -- with their moneyline one of my favorite Wild Card betting picks -- and a big reason why is I think the Packers' offense can cook against the Chicago Bears' defense.

That leads me to Jayden Reed's TD odds.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jayden Reed +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Bears' defense just isn't that good. Our schedule-adjusted metrics rank Chicago 21st overall in defense -- including 18th against the pass and 20th versus the run.

Green Bay has amassed 337 and 384 total yards in two meetings with Chicago this year, and they played without Jordan Love for roughly 2.5 quarters in one of those games.

It's tough to pin down the Packers' WR pecking order as they have a lot of solid options but -- due to injuries -- have rarely had all of Reed, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson available at the same time. But Reed is a talented weapon who has played between 47% and 61% of the snaps in four straight games (not counting a brief Week 18 cameo).

The Bears allowed the third-most touchdowns per game to receivers (1.18), and Reed showed big-play ability last year, averaging 15.6 yards per grab. He racked up 14 TDs over his first two seasons but has been held to one score this year as he dealt with injuries and played only five full games.

In a friendly matchup against a meh Chicago pass defense, Reed's +240 touchdown are appealing.

Omarion Hampton is another player who missed significant time this campaign, and I think the market may be underselling his TD chances.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Omarion Hampton +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Hampton has shown an excellent all-around skillset when he's been healthy. He's been targeted at least five times in four of his nine games this season, and he gobbled up a whopping eight targets in his last game. He caught all eight of those looks, too, and Hampton's pass-game skills give him another path to finding the end zone.

He's also averaged 14.5 rushing attempts per game across his past four outings, so regardless of how the game script plays out, volume shouldn't be an issue -- even with Kimani Vidal being involved.

Hampton has scored a TD in five of his last seven games, and I like these +120 odds on him to touch paint against the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

Despite having some big names, the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense has been very average.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Dalton Schultz +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

Our numbers rank Pittsburgh 16th in both overall D and pass defense. They've had a particularly tough time with tight ends, surrendering the fifth-most yards, fourth-most catches and fifth-most TDs per game to the tight end position.

Enter Schultz.

Prior to Week 18 -- when Houston pulled the plug in the second half -- Schultz had played at least 71% of the snaps in six consecutive games. He's seen at least four targets in all but one game this season, and he's produced two touchdowns over the last four weeks.

In a good matchup for TEs and locked into a quality role, Schultz to score a touchdown is my favorite TD prop of Wild Card Weekend.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.