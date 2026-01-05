And then there were 14.

The NFL playoffs are here, and the postseason tournament starts this week with Wild Card Weekend.

Every team in the playoffs has a chance to win it all, but not everyone's Super Bowl LX odds are the same. Entering Wild Card Weekend, here are the Super Bowl odds for each playoff team.

You can also check out the Wild Card Weekend schedule as well as the Wild Card betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL odds.

Super Bowl Odds Entering the Playoffs

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Seattle Seahawks +390 Los Angeles Rams +430 Denver Broncos +650 Philadelphia Eagles +850 New England Patriots +1000 Houston Texans +1000 Buffalo Bills +1000 Jacksonville Jaguars +1400 Green Bay Packers +1900 Chicago Bears +2000 San Francisco 49ers +2700 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 Pittsburgh Steelers +6000 Carolina Panthers +22500 View more odds in Sportsbook

