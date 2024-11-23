New Orleans Saints Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

At +34000, the New Orleans Saints are No. 22 in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl currently. In terms of making the postseason, the Saints sport +1120 odds.

we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's New Orleans Saints futures odds.

Saints Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +34000 (Bet $100 to win $34,000)

+34000 (Bet $100 to win $34,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000 (Bet $100 to win $10,000)

+10000 (Bet $100 to win $10,000) Odds to Make the Playoffs: +1120 (Bet $100 to win $1,120)

+1120 (Bet $100 to win $1,120) Odds to Win the NFC South: +3000 (Bet $100 to win $3,000)

Saints Stats Insights

With 390.8 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the NFL, the Saints have had to lean on their 11th-ranked offense (347.4 yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

The Saints are averaging 23.8 points per game offensively this season (12th in NFL), and they are giving up 23.6 points per game (20th) on the other side of the ball.

With 256.6 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, New Orleans has had to rely on their 16th-ranked passing offense (216.6 passing yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

The Saints rank ninth in run offense (130.7 rushing yards per game) and 25th in run defense (134.2 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

New Orleans is averaging a 39% third-down percentage offensively this season (14th in NFL), and is surrendering a 36.4% third-down conversion rate (14th) on the defensive side of the ball.

In addition to 6.3 yards per play allowed on defense, which ranks second-worst in the NFL, the Saints have put up the 12th-ranked yards-per-play average on offense (5.8).

With 15 forced turnovers (10th in NFL) against 13 turnovers committed (16th in NFL), New Orleans' +2+2 turnover margin ranks 12th in the NFL.

Saints Betting Insights

The Saints are two spots higher based on their Super Bowl odds (22nd in NFL) than their computer ranking (24th).

The Saints were +10000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +34000, which is the 11th-biggest change in the entire NFL.

The implied probability of the Saints winning the Super Bowl, based on their +34000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

The Saints' chances of qualifying for the postseason, based on their odds, are 8.2%.

Saints Leaders

Derek Carr has thrown for 1,742 yards (217.8 ypg) to lead New Orleans, completing 68.7% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Alvin Kamara has 782 rushing yards on 183 carries, scoring six touchdowns. He's also added 443 yards (40.3 per game) on 55 catches with one touchdown.

Juwan Johnson has put together a 277-yard season with two touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes on 32 targets.

Bryan Bresee has 5.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 5.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

Tyrann Mathieu has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 43 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended to his name.

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl