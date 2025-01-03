New Casino Games Spotlight: Wolf Strike Hold And Win

Wolf Strike Hold and Win slot introduces players to the majestic creatures of the wilderness in a low volatility slot featuring 20 paylines. The game’s maximum win is 5,100x the bet, and its return-to-player percentage lies at 96.11%. Bets start from $0.20 in Wolf Strike Hold and Win with the highest bet at $50.

Wolf Strike Hold and Win slot keeps you hooked with its features, including wilds, scatters, and hold and spin. Continue reading to learn more about how you can play this howlin’ good slot at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Wolf Strike Hold And Win

Wolf Strike Hold and Win’s 5 reels and 20 paylines promise an exciting journey. Once you launch the game, you’ll choose whether to activate the sound. After you click continue on the next page, you’ll be ushered into the majestic gaming grid.

Before staking, you’ll want to access the game’s settings and instructions. Get acquainted with the paytable and understand the game’s basic information. Afterwards, you can head back to the main screen to commence your play.

The Wolf Strike Hold and Win slot allows bets from 0.20 to 50. You can spin manually or initiate the autoplay feature for auto spins. Also, you can enable the quick spin mode if you want to play fast spins. Before starting auto spins, you can establish your loss and win limits. Simply clicking the stop button will stop the autoplay feature at any time.

Wolf Strike Hold and Win is an excellent option due to its standard RTP of 96.11%. Watch out for nuggets that land on the reels as you spin the reels. These can award one of three jackpots or set off Hold and Win respins.

Wolf Strike Hold and Win Slot Visuals and Sounds

Step into an adventure like no other with this slot, where stunning visuals bring the untamed timber wolf’s habitat to life. The game immerses you in the heart of the wilderness, capturing the rugged beauty and wild spirit of nature. With every spin, you'll feel like you're roaming free in the great outdoors and ready to embrace the call of the wild!

Under a vast, starry sky, players can expect to see a herd of free-roaming bison, encounter howling wolves all set against a mountainous and vast ocean landscape in their quest to find Wolf Wilds and Golden Nuggets.

On the 5×3 playing grid, you’ll see the many symbols with different values. The wolf and other animals serve as symbols. When they appear in winning combinations, some of them come to life.

Wolf symbols are the wilds and have the highest payouts. Other high-paying symbols are the cougar, deer, and buffalo follow. As for the lower paying symbols, they are 10, 9, A, Q, and J. Wolf Strike Hold and Win also feature the Strike Nugget, Golden Nugget, and scatter symbols.

Special Features of Wolf Strike Hold and Win

Thanks to its unique features, this online slot game is a fantastic addition to their library. The Hold and Win Feature, Wilds, and Strike Nuggets are special features. The following is an overview of the features of this online casino real money game:

Wolf Wilds

A glaring wolf represents the wild symbol in Wolf Strike Hold and Win. You have a better chance of forming a winning combination with the wilds. In this slot, wilds stand in for any of the non-paying symbols. Wilds can appear on reels 1, 2, 3, and 5 throughout the base game. From the very first reel, wilds activate their unique paytable.

Any Golden Nuggets prize can be collected when a wild symbol appears on the reels with two Nuggets. The wild will expand without collecting the Golden Nuggets prize if the Hold and Win game starts.

Scatter

Wolf Strike Hold and Win's exciting bonus features can be unlocked with the help of Scatters. You can add some extra thrill to your gameplay by landing these symbols. This symbol is represented by a square-shaped icon with the words “Scatter” imprinted on it.

Once per reel, the scatters can appear on all the reels. The scatter symbol can replace Nuggets to award the Hold and Win feature. This occurs when six or more Nuggets and Scatters appear in a row.

Hold and Win

This feature is activated when you land 6 or more Strike Nuggets or Golden Nuggets. You'll access different reels that exclusively feature Strike Nuggets and Golden Nuggets. You'll get three respins when the ones that trigger them stay on the reels. These will be reset whenever you land more Strike Nuggets or Golden Nuggets.

If all 15 spaces are filled, or the spin counter hits zero, this Wolf Strike Hold and Win slot terminates. At this point, the prizes will be collected and paid out. Your reward will be doubled if you manage to fill the grid.

Golden Nuggets and Strike Nuggets

Both types of nugget symbols can equally appear in any position. The Hold and Win feature starts when you get 6 of any kind. The triggering nuggets will remain in place during the three spins that follow. Then, all other symbols will fade away. The vacant spaces respin, and fresh nuggets remain in place until the spin counter is reset.

Upon completing all available spins, the player receives an amount equal to the sum of all nugget values. If all positions have been filled, the winning amount is doubled. A distinction between both nuggets is the presence or absence of a prize value. An expanding wild can collect the value of two Golden Nuggets if they land on the same reel. But players win the Mini, Minor, or Major Payout when 3, 4, or 5 Strike Nuggets land, respectively.

Is Wolf Strike Hold And Win a Good Slot?

Iron Dog Studio delivers a true wolf-lover’s dream with Wolf Strike Hold and Win, a slot that nails the essence of its wild theme. The game combines classic slot elements like wilds with standout features such as the Hold and Win mechanic and enticing jackpot prizes, creating a thrilling balance of excitement and substantial payouts.

With its low volatility, Wolf Strike Hold and Win strikes just the right chord—offering a steady mix of frequent wins and satisfying payouts. The gameplay is simple yet incredibly engaging, making it a perfect pick for slot enthusiasts of all levels.

Ready to answer the call of the wild? Play Wolf Strike Hold and Win now at FanDuel Casino today!

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).