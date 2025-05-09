New Casino Games Spotlight: Stellar Jewels Power Combo

Stellar Jewels Power Combo classic online slot game features a fruit and treasure theme. With 6x4 reels, this Just For The Win online video slot offers 4,096 ways to win. The bonus spins with Giant Reels expand the grid to six rows, giving you 46,656 win ways.

The minimum bet is 0.20 and the maximum is 50. This game features a 96.00% RTP offering decent payouts. Stellar Jewels Power Combo’s maximum win lies at 5,000x the wager. Its hit frequency lies at 26.47%.

This online casino real money slot has interesting features that enhance your gameplay. Wilds, money, collect, and token symbols are all part of the slot’s features. Stay glued on this page to learn how to spin Stellar Jewels Power Combo’s reels at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Stellar Jewels Power Combo

Playing Stellar Jewels Power Combo follows a simple procedure. To begin, launch the game and gain entrance into the gaming arena. For a rewarding session, get familiar with the rules and symbols. Click the “Help” button for the game’s rules and other relevant information. Access the paytable to see each game symbol and its values.

To start playing, decide how much to wager before spinning Stellar Jewels Power Combo’s reels. Click the coin stack on the gaming screen to see the net values. You can choose your ideal spin bet size from 0.20 to 50. Once you choose your bet, you can play immediately. Get the reels spinning by pressing the play button.

For auto spins, choose the number of automatic spins you want. You can play 10, 25, 50, and 100 auto spins. You only have to select your preferred rounds and press the spin button to start or stop Autoplay. Quickspin can be enabled to resolve spins more quickly. The outcomes of the spin are unaffected by this function.

Way pays if the same symbols appear on adjacent reels from left to right. Each Way only pays out the highest win. Simultaneous winnings on multiple Ways are added together.

Stellar Jewels Power Combo Slot Visuals and Sounds

Stellar Jewels Power Combo online casino real money slot features a classic slot design. On entering the gaming arena, you’ll be greeted by an enchanting blue backdrop. Lightning bolts that mimic the appearance of sparkling stars blast with the music.

On a pedestal in the middle of the screen, the reels, encased in a golden frame, stand with pride. It’s encircled by strip lights, emitting luminous bursts outward. Above the reels are the Giant Reels, Multi-Collect, and Cash Reel Features. Each of the green, red, and purple containers holds glittering treasures.

Left of the screen are the Jackpots. The 5000x Mega prize tops the Mini, Minor, and Major Jackpots. A blasting soundtrack sets the mood. Thus making the game more exciting and entertaining to play. A sense of intergalactic treasure hunting is evoked by the dancing lightning bolts.

From traditional fruit symbols to the Royals, this game has it all. A, K, Q, J, and 10 are the low-paying symbols. For a combination of 6 of the lower-paying symbols, you can win 1x the bet.

The crown, 7, bell, cherry, and plum are the higher-paying symbols. Getting 6 of these symbols will reward you 1.5x to 2.5x the wager. Other symbols you’ll encounter include the Wild, Money, Token, and Collect symbols. Overall, Stellar Jewels Power Combo visuals and sound match the theme.

Special Features of Stellar Jewels Power Combo

You can increase your chances of winning big with Stellar Jewels Power Combo's bonus features. Combining the features is the best part of further improving your gameplay. Here are the special features of this online slot real money game:

Wild Symbol

The Wild symbol is the star sign imprinted with the word “Wild.” Aside from the money, token, and collect symbols, the Wild can substitute for other symbols. The maximum payout on a Way is paid out when wild symbols are substituted.

Money Symbol

The Money symbol is depicted by the round gold coin. Money symbols can show up anywhere on the reels in both the bonus and base game. The value or prize associated with each money symbol is determined at random. The current bet values are 10x, 7x, 6x, 5x, 4x, 3x, 2x or 1x.

There is a Mini prize that pays out 15x the amount wagered. The current bet is multiplied by 40x for the Minor prize. You can win 200x your current bet with the Major prize. Lastly, 5000x the bet is up for grabs in the Mega prize. There is a one-time per-game round limit on the Mega prize.

Collect Symbol

Only on reel 6 can you find the Collect symbol in both the base and bonus game. Collects may appear on reels during bonus spins when the Multi-Collect feature is activated. When Collects land, the money symbols on that exact spin will be awarded their values or prizes.

Token Symbol

There are three distinct token symbols in this game. The features represented by the tokens are the Cash Reel, Multi-Collect, and Giant Reels. Purple, Red, and Green gems represent each of these features. All reels in the regular game and the bonus game feature token symbols.

Treasure Feature

Each of the token symbols participates in the treasure feature. In the bonus game, the treasure adds modifiers like Giant Reels. This makes the grid 6x6 and gives you 46,656 win ways. The Multi-Collect lets you collect the same coin values multiple times. For the Cash Reels, a random reel from 2 to 5 will feature just money symbols

Is Stellar Jewels Power Combo a Good Slot?

Just For The Win’s Stellar Jewels Power Combo delivers a stellar slot experience. What makes Stellar Jewels Power Combo truly special is the possible combos. It has the Power Combo feature, which has been seen in previous releases by the developer.

Every time the reels spin, you'll feel like you're collecting treasures thanks to gems. The independent bonus spin features that can be combined even leads to greater thrills. The 5,000x prize further increases the possibility of securing huge wins. Spin Stellar Jewels Power Combo at FanDuel Casino for nonstop excitement.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).