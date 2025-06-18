New Casino Games Spotlight: Savannah Pride

Red Tiger Gaming's Savannah Pride slot transports players to the African grasslands. There are 20 paylines in the online real money slot set across 5x3 reels. The slot’s design beautifully depicts African adventures.

The game's betting range of 0.20 to 20 makes it perfect for low rollers. By default, the game has an RTP of 95.75%. Players can expect fair potential returns despite the lower-than-average RTP. The maximum payout is 3,425.8x your original stake. Regarding Savannah Pride’s volatility, it is quite high.

This savannah is home to princesses and dangerous animals. On your adventure, you’ll meet features like Warrior, Princess Wild, and Shield symbol. Keep reading to get familiar with how to spin Savannah Pride at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Savannah Pride

Getting right into the action on the African grasslands only takes a few clicks. Knowing the rules and paytable is therefore essential. For the game’s features and symbol values, press the help button.

You can stake anywhere from 0.20 to 20 every spin. To play, just click the play button after adjusting your stake using the bet icon. Aim to line up symbols across 20 paylines while spinning the 5×3 reels. To activate bonus features, look out for scatters and wild symbols.

If you prefer to relax and watch the events on the Savannah unfold, use the autoplay feature. Click “Auto” to play at your stake automatically. Choose the number of spins from the total spins drop-down. Savannah Pride permits you to play from 10 to 100 spins automatically.

Furthermore, you can set the loss limit using this function. If you enable Autoplay and then reach the loss limit, the feature will end the last spin. Make sure the Autoplay loss limit is greater than your stake. To win, line up three or more matching symbols on an active payline running from left to right.

Savannah Pride Slot Visuals and Sounds

The expansive African savannah serves as the backdrop for the visually stunning Savannah Pride. Fascinating animals and cultures come to life on the reels. On the gaming screen, the parched, yellow grass stretches out before you. The clear sky with a soft, golden glow suggests either sunrise or sunset.

Two elephants stand serenely beneath a tree's canopy to the left of the reels. Lions that seem to be staring at the grid radiate authority to the right. The scene is magnified by distant mountains that stand tall in the background.

Handcrafted wooden masks with elaborate carvings rest beside the reels. Scattered around the masks are gold coins, hinting at treasure to be found. It rounds out the game's rich ambiance with an authentic touch. A lone antelope or gazelle stands alert in the foreground.

Payouts in Savannah Pride are lower for the 10, J, Q, K, and A symbols. They pay out 2.5x to 3x the bet for a 5-of-a-kind win. The elephant, zebra, giraffe, buffalo, and rhino are the high-paying symbols. Win 5 of a kind with these powerful animals and you'll receive 5x to 50x your bet. Wild symbols can create winning paylines by substituting for other symbols.

Overall, Savannah Pride is entertaining due to its interesting plot and unique elements. The soundtrack reminiscent of the jungle complements the slot’s design.

Special Features of Savannah Pride

Every spin in this online casino real money slot is made more exciting by unique features. Two varieties of wild symbols can show up on the reels. The following texts cover each feature in detail:

Shield

The Shield super symbol can appear partially or entirely visible on the reels. This special symbol is 1x3 in size. Upon landing on an active reel, it transforms into a Warrior Wild.

Warrior

This symbol serves as a Wild symbol. The Warrior creates the highest winning combination on a single win line. It also acts as a substitute for all paying symbols. The only way to get the Warrior Wild is through a transformation from the Shield.

Princess Wild

The princess also serves as a Wild in the Savannah Pride real money slot. This symbol also forms the highest winning combination on a single win line. Like the Warrior, it also substitutes for all paying symbols.

The Princess Wild changes any two Shield symbols that are next to each other into Warrior Wilds. Note that this must happen either horizontally or vertically. The Princess also changes any Shield symbols next to Warrior Wilds into Warrior Wilds.

Feature Buy

Using this feature, you can get right into the action faster. When you click the "buy" button, the Buy Feature is immediately enabled. Following your approval, it will activate without your intervention. During the feature, you can get the final result by refreshing the game.

The Feature Buy pop-up shows the current stake and the cost of each feature. You will not be eligible for any Jackpots if you purchase a feature. With Feature Buy, the RTP rests at 95.74%.

Is Savannah Pride a Good Slot?

Savannah Pride is your next adventure. You can win serious coin in this slot thanks to the abundance of wild animals. One area where Savannah Pride design shines is in creating an eye-catching depiction of Africa.

Savannah Pride does not pay out as much as other high-volatility slots. Concerning the volatility, the 3,425.8x maximum win is relatively low. The 95.75% RTP is also rather low.

The bet range will most likely not appeal to high-stakes players. But bettors who play slots for real money on a budget will find it intriguing. You can try the adventure-filled slot at FanDuel Casino for an interesting experience.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).