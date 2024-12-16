New Casino Games Spotlight: Santa Spins

Santa Spins perfectly captures the spirit of Christmas with its vibrant graphics that evoke a holiday atmosphere. Red Tiger created this Christmas-themed online video slot with 5x4 reels and 20 fixed paylines.

All adjacent reel symbols pay left to right from the leftmost reel. At 95.73%, the theoretical RTP is slightly below the industry average for most slots. The minimum players can stake is $0.20. On the other hand, the maximum bet is $100.

With its Christmas-themed features like Wild Santa, House Symbols, and Xmas spins, Santa Spins captures the excitement of the season. Read on to learn how to play Santa spins at Fanduel Casino.

How to Play Santa Spins

Like other Christmas-themed slots, Santa Spins gameplay is easy even for beginners. To reveal the main game screen, load the game and press Play. As a snowy festive scene is revealed, and you will hear Santa’s laugh amidst the festive tune.

Before playing, click the menu icon to reveal the Pays and Help sections. Wins are displayed as multiplier values in the paytable and are accessible through the Pays section. In the Help menu, you'll find all the details about the game. You can toggle the sound effects on and off using the speaker icon.

You can go ahead to set your stake from 0.20 to 100. To play automatically at your chosen stake, press the Auto button. Using the Total Spins Dropdown menu, choose how many spins to play. At the final spin, Autoplay will halt before reaching the loss limit. Note that the Autoplay loss limit should be greater than your stake. You can hold down the Spin button or Spacebar to initiate the Turbo spin.

In the base game, you will spin various Christmas-themed symbols on a 5x4 gaming grid. The target is for three or more matching symbols to appear together. When this happens, you form winning lines beginning on the left reel.

Festive playing cards with prizes up to 2x your stake are among the lower-value symbols. These symbols are A, K, Q, and J. These symbols pay from 0.8 to 2 for five-of-a-kind. Reindeer, bells, wreaths, and Lady Claus are the higher-value Christmas symbols. For a winning line, they offer rewards that can reach your stake by up to 40x.

Except for the first reel, House symbols, which are scatters, can appear anywhere on the reels. Only on the first reel can Santa, the wild symbol, appear. It can take the place of the paying symbols in the game. A combination of five symbols can yield a payout of 40x the wager per line.

Santa Spins Slot Visuals and Sounds

The Santa Spins online slot game instantly immerses you in the festive spirit of Christmas. A cheerful Santa, laughing and ringing a bell, greets you as snowflakes fall gently across the screen. Above the reels, snow-covered houses adorned with twinkling decorations create a cozy holiday backdrop, while a Christmas tree topped with a shining star adds a touch of magic.

The reels themselves feature a vibrant blue design, showcasing colorful, polished symbols that bring the season to life. Below the grid, a smiling snowman completes the scene, surrounded by presents and a snowy yard. It’s a charming and visually delightful game that captures the joy and warmth of the holidays.

The winning symbols you'd expect from a Christmas-themed online slot game are scattered across the grid, including festive wreaths, Mrs. Claus, reindeer, and classic card symbols. The enchanting soundtrack of instrumental holiday music adds to the magic, immersing you in a winter wonderland with every spin.

The music builds in intensity as the reels turn, growing louder with a win, while the soft chime of bells accompanies the reels coming to a stop, creating a delightful and festive atmosphere throughout the game.

Special Features of Santa Spins

Red Tiger has incorporated festive features into Santa Spins to improve the gameplay. The features that enhance this online slot real money game include the Wild and House symbols. Here’s an overview of the Santa Spins slot features:

Wild Santa

The Wild Santa in this slot can only land in full view on the first reel. During the game session, Santa Wild can appear with HOUSE scatters. When this happens, he flings presents at them and turns them into Wild symbols. Consequently, all House scatters that have landed with Santa will be transformed.

The Wild counts as the symbol that creates the longest winning combination on a single pay line. It can pay up to 40x in the game. Also, it can take the form of any other paying symbol in the game.

Xmas Spins

You can win 10, 12, or 15 free spins when you land 3, 4, or 5 Christmas spins, respectively. While you're in the bonus round, Wild Santa will stay put on reel one. You can win a bonus spin during the bonus round by landing an XMAS SPINS scatter.

House Symbols

Scatter House symbols can land anywhere on the reels except the first. During a single spin, up to sixteen House Scatters might appear. However, these scatters don’t form win lines on their own. Instead, they become part of winning combinations when Santa Wild transforms them into Wild symbols, adding an extra layer of excitement and potential rewards.

Is Santa Spins a Good Slot?

The Santa Spins online slot invites players to embrace the festive cheer of the holiday season while enjoying the thrill of real-money gameplay. With its vibrant holiday theme, this Red Tiger slot delivers the high-quality visuals and sound you'd expect, creating a joyful and immersive experience.

The game’s maximum win of 995x the total bet is on the lower side, but its medium volatility offers a balanced experience, giving players a chance at steady, modest wins.

Adding to the excitement are two engaging bonus features. During the Bonus Round, Santa can transform all House symbols into Wilds, opening the door to fantastic rewards. If you're ready to get into the holiday spirit, try Santa Spins now at FanDuel Casino!

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).