New Casino Games Spotlight: Deadliest Catch

The hit TV series Deadliest Catch inspires this video slot game. Players can win real money in this Playtech online video slot with 5x4 reels. The number of active paylines in the Deadliest Catch slot is fixed at 40.

The minimum bet is 0.10 and the maximum is 350. Deadliest Catch slot has an RTP of 95.66%. The RTP varies by feature; for example, the Extra Bet mode has a 95.70% RTP. Deadliest Catch is a highly volatile slot with a maximum win of 5,080x the bet.

Fun features will aid you in landing big wins in this enthralling adventure. Deadliest Catch includes features such as the King Crab Spins, Wild Symbols, and Wild Features. You can spin this slot for real money at Fanduel Casino. So, continue reading to find out how to play it.

How to Play Deadliest Catch

Spinning the reels of this game reminds you of the action in the hit series. Once you launch the game, you can hear a character getting you ready to spin. Tap the menu button to access the paytable and game rules. Take your time to study the features and how each symbol pays.

Afterwards, press the coin button to access the betting options. To bet from 0.10 to 350, use the minus or plus sign. To access the pop-up menu, press the lightning bolt button. If you want the reels to spin faster, activate the turbo mode.

To set up automatically played spins, press the Autoplay button and drag the slider. You can decide to set autoplay to the Until feature. A win occurs when 3+ symbols appear on a payline. This must happen on consecutive reels, beginning from left to right. The biggest win per line is the only one that matters.

Deadliest Catch Slot Visuals and Sounds

The inspiration for the game came from the popular TV show Deadliest Catch. You can see crabbers going about their daily lives in the Bering Sea. The slot drops you right into stormy seas without the frostbite. Down to the bolts, the reels resemble a ship's porthole. On its reels, you can see real photos of the fishermen involved.

The grey sky frames the choppy blue waters that extend behind the grid. Jackpot tiers in red, purple, green, and blue are to the left. Vibrant and round orange buttons stand out on the right. Every detail keeps the maritime vibe strong and immersive.

Regarding the sound, anticipate subtle sea sounds rather than Las Vegas glitz. A satisfying chime follows when you win during a spin. The sound is a seaworthy audio design without an overdone soundtrack.

The symbols in the game steal the show. The 10s, Js, Qs, Ks, and As are the lower-paying symbols. Green Sig Hansen, golden Keith, purple Jonathan, and blue Bill pay more. They pay from 15 to 40 when you get 5 of the same symbol type.

The Wild Symbol is a blue square that reads "Wild." The crab symbol is the game's currency, and it is worth 25. The compass symbol has a wind rose, awarding one of four mystery prizes. Overall, the game’s design and soundtrack make it more engaging.

Special Features of Deadliest Catch

Deadliest Catch is an online slot real money game with intriguing features. Here are some of the slot’s features:

Wild Symbol

In this game, the Wild symbol has the word "WILD" printed on it. It replaces any symbol other than the Collect, Crab, and Compass symbols. If you get 3+ wilds in a row beginning on reel 1, you'll win a separate prize. If Wild symbols win more than regular symbols, this is paid out.

Collect Symbols

The ship symbols represent the game's Collect symbols. In the regular and the King Crab Spins bonus game, the symbols can appear on any reel. Collect symbols anywhere on the reels collect prizes on all Compass and Crab symbols. They activate the King Crab Spins feature.

Crab Symbol

The crab symbols reveal a monetary reward in Deadliest Catch. During King Crab Spins, each Collect symbol can multiply any prize.

Compass Symbol

The compass symbol in the game is the one with the wind rose. When you collect all four compass symbols, you'll win one of four mystery prizes. During King Crab Spins, each Collect symbol can multiply any prize.

Wild Feature

The F/V Northwestern can appear above the reels on any main game spin. Above one or more reels, it will lower a buoy. As the buoy floats above the reels, a Wild symbol will stack, filling them.

King Crab Spins

Anywhere on the main game reels, the Collect symbol triggers the King Crab Spins feature. When the King Crab Spins feature is active, the Collect will grow by one position vertically. It reaches the other side of the reels. With every spin, the multiplier value of each Collect symbol grows.

The Collect symbol will spin off the reels after reaching the other side. The prizes on all Crab and Compass symbols are multiplied by each Collect symbol. When enough crab symbols are collected, a cash prize equal to their value is awarded.

Is Deadliest Catch a Good Slot?

Deadliest Catch slot is an impressive slot that fans love for its well-designed gameplay. The faithful recreation of the TV series is one of Deadliest Catch's most notable aspects. The gameplay features well-known characters and ships. When you add the possibility of winning big, you have a recipe for an exciting adventure.

When a Collect Symbol shows up on the reel, the game's main attraction, the King Crab Spins, begins. There is a multiplier of up to 5x available for each Collect Symbol. The fact that Deadliest Catch works in portrait and landscape modes is quite intriguing. Spin the reels of the sea-focused adventure at FanDuel Casino and watch the show unfold.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).