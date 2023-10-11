New Casino Games Spotlight: Congo Cash

Set in a jungle in Africa, the Congo Cash video slot from Wild Streak Gaming is one of the online slots powered by Pragmatic Play. The nature-themed slot features a 5x3 reel with 432 ways to win. With each spin you make, jewels can appear at the three center reels to trigger the jackpot. Congo Cash also gives out free spins randomly throughout the game.

In addition, players can get a maximum win of 5,500x their stake in the Congo Cash slot. Keep reading this spotlight, where we will cover its gameplay, features, and more, to learn more about this intriguing new slot game available to play at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Congo Cash Slot

Congo Cash is set on a 5 reel grid and offers 432 paylines. The game is played by spinning the reels to land identical matches on an active payline. If you get three or more of the same kind of symbols on the adjoining reels, you get a winning combination. You can match symbols from reel one in the Congo Cash slot machine.

When you launch the slot game at the casino, you can begin the game by setting your wager. This Pragmatic Play slot allows you to bet a min of $0.10 to a max of $40 per spin. To set your bet, use the + and – buttons beside the spin button. If you don't want this option, you can use the autospin option. It allows you to set the game to spin between 10 to 1000 times by itself.

Congo Cash slot has simple gameplay, so everyone can play it. The game offers a 96.51% RTP, which is a bit higher than the average slot rating. Also, Congo Cash slot has a high volatility which makes it difficult to land high payouts in the game.

Congo Cash Slot Visuals and Sounds

Congo Cash slot though has a wild jungle theme, its visuals are incredible. The game boasts vivid colors and rich graphics. In addition, the background music playing is African style music that complements the jungle theme. Anytime you land a win in the game, you will hear rhythmic music playing.

The online slot machine’s symbols also complement the game - with the card suit symbols A to 10 being the low-paying symbols in the Congo Cash slot. If you get any of them, you can get a payout between 0.5 to 10x your stake. However, if you can get other high paying symbols like the shimmering diamond, and other special characters in the game, you get a bigger payout.

Congo Cash Wild

The shimmering diamonds make up for the wild in the Congo Cash slot. If you land the wild on the reels, it can substitute for other paying symbols on the reels. As a result, you can use the wild to complete a winning combo and get a payout.

Jewel Board Feature

There's also the unique jewel board feature in this game which can give you up to 2,000x your stake if you get a Jackpot. If you land the jewel symbols on reels 2,3, and 4, the Jewel board feature becomes active. When it is active, you can get a big payout. In addition, the game will reveal three potential rewards on the Jewel board.

Cash prizes = 5 and 200 x your total stake

Jackpots = Minor Jackpot (25x), Major Jackpot (100x), or Grand Jackpot (2,000x).

If you want to get these potential prizes on the Jewel board, you need 2 butterfly symbols on reels 1 and 5. Also, you will need to land the Congo Cash symbol on reels 2,3, and 4. It is only after this, you can get any of the 3 jewel board prizes.

Is Congo Cash a Good Slot?

If you haven't played the Congo Cash slot, you should definitely try it out at FanDuel. You will appreciate the colorful graphics and visuals in the game.The visuals are impeccable and Pragmatic Play gave it a modern look. Even though Congo Cash doesn't have a lot of unique features, the game is still worth it. You could be among the lucky players to trigger all of its Jewel board prizes.

However, you should bear in mind that Congo Cash slot has a high variance. The likelihood of getting a big payout isn't high. However, the game offers a chance to win up to 5,500x your stake even on a single spin. You should check out this amazing real money slot at FanDuel other Pragmatic Play slots at FanDuel’s online casino.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).