Call of the Wild: FanDuel Casino New Games Spotlight

The Call of the Wild real money slot by Inspired Gaming has a vibrant jungle theme where you get to explore those untamed creatures of the wild on the reels. But that's not all – there are some exciting features to look out for, like Mystery Symbols and the Wild Win and Spin feature.

The slot was launched in December 2022, and it has a 6-reel 4-row grid with 25 paylines with a medium/high level of variance, but the highlight is its nature-inspired design, which is where Call of the Wild really shines.

Ready to get off road and find your wild side? This real money only casino game’s interface is so user-friendly that everyone can play it, from newbies to seasoned pros. In this spotlight, we'll break down what makes this slot stand out and why we reckon it's a good pick.

How to Play Call of the Wild Slot

Call of the Wild slot has a slightly larger setup than your usual slot game, with 6 reels and 4 rows, giving you 25 possible ways to win. You'll need at least 3 matching symbols lined up across a payline to get a payout. Matches can be made starting from the leftmost reel.

In addition, the Call of the Wild slot offers a range of betting options that suit all players. You can start with a bet of $0.20 or wager the maximum bet, which is $400 per spin. Whether you're a high roller or on a budget, there's something for everyone in this exciting online slot.

To play this nature inspired slot game just adjust your bet size by using the up and down arrows on the bet control. Then, hit the big spin button and watch the reels spin. Before you play, why not check out the paytable to learn about the paying symbols? Also, if you need to understand the game rules, you’ll find all of them on the hamburger menu in the bottom left corner.

You can expect decent wins in this slot machine with medium volatility, but the big payouts can be harder to come by. The Call of the Wild slot only gives an RTP of 94.53%, which is a tad below the industry average. However, lucky players may still get the chance to claim the max win potential of up to 625x your bet.

Call of the Wild Slot Visuals and Sounds

You’ll wander through the diverse wildlife in the Call of the Wild slot. It's not just about its breathtaking landscapes; you'll also have the chance to encounter rare animals along the way. The gameplay features vibrant colors with lively animations that keep you engaged all through. Although this slot might not boast a unique storyline or jaw-breaking graphics, it more than compensates with its atmospheric soundtrack.

As you spin those reels, you'll come across a variety of symbols, each with its own payout potential. From card suits dishing out rewards of up to 4 times your bet to majestic animals paying up to 8 times your stake, there's plenty to look forward to. Keep an eye out for the Wild symbol, too – not only does it substitute other symbols, it can also reward you with up to 15 times your bet.

In addition, the reels boast a simple yet effective design, allowing the symbols and backdrop to take center stage. You’ll love the mesmerizing picture of a desert landscape flanked by rugged rock formations and the beautiful night sky above. Call of the Wild offers vibrant and realistic visuals and sharp graphics. Overall, the game delivers an immersive gaming experience that will captivate players looking for adventures.

Special Features of Call of the Wild

What’s not to love about this slot machine? It has so many features, and some of the unique ones include the following:

Mystery Symbols Feature

Watch for mysterious symbols that can pop up suddenly during the game. They'll morph into a random pay symbol when they appear, so you get more winning combos. So, don't be surprised if these symbols turn your luck around and even lead you to some decent wins.

Wild Wind and Spin Feature

This exciting feature will be active only if you land at least 6 wild symbols simultaneously. Once activated, these wild symbols will stay put, and you'll be granted 3 respins to make more winning combos. Only Wilds and blank spaces can appear on the reels during this phase. So, every time a new wild symbol lands, it'll lock in place, resetting the respin meter and you can keep on playing.

If you fill the entire grid with wild symbols, you will get a prize worth 375 times your stake. But if you happen to exhaust all your respins before achieving this, you'll still get the Wild Win Spin. During this spin, regular pay symbols can land on empty positions, possibly landing some winning combinations.

Spin Chance Feature

This feature comes with most Inspired Gaming titles. Whenever your bankroll falls below your chosen bet level, you can take a gamble. By seizing this opportunity, you might snag an extra spin at your current bet level. However, there are no guarantees that you'll actually get that spin. You can still take a chance, but make sure you weigh your options first.

Is Call of the Wild a Good Slot?

Finally, if you like everything you’ve heard about the Call of the Wild slot, you, too, can play this game. However, you should note that the RTP is relatively lower than the average slot machines which is its major disadvantage. The gameplay, on the other hand, makes it worth your time. If you’re curious and really want to try it out for yourself, you can sign up to play the Call of the Wild slot and other Inspired Gaming slots at Fanduel Casino today and get up to $1000 back after your first day.

