Nets vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Nets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: NBCS-BA and YES

The Brooklyn Nets (21-40) are heavy underdogs (by 10.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (34-28) on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5 points.

Nets vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -10.5 222.5 -500 +385

Nets vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (66.8%)

Nets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 33 times this season (33-28-1).

The Nets are 29-29-3 against the spread this year.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over 31 times out of 61 chances.

Nets games this year have hit the over 42.6% of the time (26 out of 61 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Golden State has played worse when playing at home, covering 15 times in 30 home games, and 18 times in 32 road games.

The Warriors have exceeded the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 16 of 30 home matchups (53.3%). In road games, they have hit the over in 15 of 32 games (46.9%).

This year, Brooklyn is 10-17-2 at home against the spread (.345 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-12-1 ATS (.594).

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have gone over 11 of 29 times at home (37.9%), and 15 of 32 away (46.9%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 24.1 points, 4.5 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown, with an average of 4.4 made treys (first in NBA).

Draymond Green averages 9 points, 6.1 boards and 5.8 assists, shooting 42.8% from the field and 32.7% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Buddy Hield averages 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 10.3 points, 3.5 assists and 5 boards.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 10.2 points, 7.4 boards and 2.1 assists. He is also draining 54% of his shots from the field.

Cameron Johnson averages 18.8 points, 4.1 boards and 3 assists. He is also sinking 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per game.

The Nets get 12.9 points per game from D'Angelo Russell, plus 2.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Per game, Keon Johnson provides the Nets 10.1 points, 3.7 boards and 2 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Jalen Wilson provides the Nets 9.3 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.