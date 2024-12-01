Nets vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 1

Nets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024

Sunday, December 1, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (14-7) visit the Brooklyn Nets (9-11) after winning three straight road games. The Magic are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which begins at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 1, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 206.

Nets vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -6.5 206 -275 +225

Nets vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (59.3%)

Nets vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread 13 times this season (13-8-0).

The Nets are 11-7-2 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Magic have hit the over 10 times out of 20 chances this season.

Nets games this season have gone over the total in 11 of 20 opportunities (55%).

Against the spread, Orlando has performed better at home, covering eight times in nine home games, and five times in 12 road games.

In home games, the Magic eclipse the over/under 44.4% of the time (four of nine games). They hit the over more often in away games, going over the total in 50% of games (six of 12).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (2-5-1). On the road, it is .750 (9-2-1).

Nets games have finished above the over/under 62.5% of the time at home (five of eight), and 50% of the time away (six of 12).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 23.6 points, 5.5 boards and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 15.4 points, 3.9 assists and 4.3 boards.

Moritz Wagner averages 12.7 points, 4.7 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 55.2% from the floor.

Anthony Black is averaging 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 8 points, 6.7 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (eighth in NBA).

Nets Leaders

Per game, Cameron Johnson provides the Nets 17.7 points, 4.2 boards and 3.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Dennis Schroder's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He is draining 45% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Cameron Thomas averages 24.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is draining 46.1% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per game.

The Nets receive 9 points per game from Ziaire Williams, plus 4.4 boards and 1.2 assists.

Ben Simmons averages 5.8 points, 6 boards and 6.7 assists. He is making 60% of his shots from the field.

