Nets vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

Nets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and NBCS-CA

Two sliding teams meet when the Sacramento Kings (19-56) visit the Brooklyn Nets (17-57) on Sunday, March 29, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET. The Kings are 1-point favorites as they look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Nets, losers of 10 straight. The over/under for the matchup is 221.5.

Nets vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -1 221.5 -116 -102

Nets vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nets win (62.8%)

Nets vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have covered the spread 30 times this season (30-42-2).

The Nets have played 74 games, with 34 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Kings have hit the over 38 times out of 74 chances this season.

Nets games this season have gone over the total in 33 of 74 opportunities (44.6%).

Sacramento has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 38 games when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 37 games on the road.

The Kings have eclipsed the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 20 of 38 home matchups (52.6%). In away games, they have hit the over in 18 of 37 games (48.6%).

Brooklyn has been better against the spread away (18-19-2) than at home (16-18-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have finished over more often at home (18 of 35, 51.4%) than away (15 of 39, 38.5%).

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the field.

Maxime Raynaud averages 12 points, 7.3 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 56.8% from the floor.

Precious Achiuwa averages 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 53.5% from the floor.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 1.9 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Nique Clifford is averaging 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 11.8 points for the Nets, plus 7 boards and 3.7 assists.

The Nets receive 12.3 points per game from Noah Clowney, plus 4.1 boards and 1.7 assists.

Per game, Terance Mann gets the Nets 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Nets are receiving 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Ziaire Williams.

The Nets get 8.3 points per game from Nolan Traore, plus 1.6 boards and 3.8 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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