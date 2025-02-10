Nets vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 10

Nets vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Monday, February 10, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSSE

The Brooklyn Nets (18-34) are favored by 3.5 points against the Charlotte Hornets (13-37) on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on YES and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 214.5.

Nets vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nets -3.5 214.5 -164 +138

Nets vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (59.8%)

Nets vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Nets have covered the spread 25 times over 52 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Hornets are 25-20-5 this year.

Nets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 23 times out of 50 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have hit the over on 19 of 50 set point totals (38%).

Brooklyn has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 24 games when playing at home, and it has covered 18 times in 28 games when playing on the road.

The Nets have eclipsed the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in nine of 24 home matchups (37.5%). In road games, they have hit the over in 14 of 28 games (50%).

This year, Charlotte is 14-12-3 at home against the spread (.483 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-8-2 ATS (.524).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (27.6%, eight of 29) compared to away (52.4%, 11 of 21).

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 54.8% from the field.

Cameron Johnson's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 made 3-pointers.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 13 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 40.1% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Keon Johnson's numbers on the season are 10 points, 3.5 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 37.8% from the floor and 30.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Wilson's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 39.5% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges is averaging 19.9 points, 7.8 boards and 3.8 assists for the Hornets.

Per game, Brandon Miller gives the Hornets 21 points, 4.9 boards and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Hornets receive 4.7 points per game from Moussa Diabate, plus 7 boards and 0.9 assists.

Josh Green averages 7.5 points, 2.8 boards and 1.5 assists. He is making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 41% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Per game, Jusuf Nurkic provides the Hornets 8.6 points, 9.2 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

