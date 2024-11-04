Nets vs. Grizzlies NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 4
Nets vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- Coverage: YES and FDSSE
The Memphis Grizzlies (4-3) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (3-4) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on YES and FDSSE. The over/under in the matchup is set at 225.5.
Nets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Favorite Spread Odds
Underdog Spread Odds
Total
Over Total Odds
Under Total Odds
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Grizzlies
|-5.5
|-110
|-110
|225.5
|-110
|-110
|-240
|+198
Nets vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Nets win (58.8%)
Nets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies have put together a record of 3-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Nets have played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, Grizzlies games have hit the over five times.
- Nets games this year have gone over the total in four of seven opportunities (57.1%).
Grizzlies Leaders
- Ja Morant is averaging 20 points, 5.2 boards and 9.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Santi Aldama is averaging 13.3 points, 7.9 boards and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 11 points, 7.3 assists and 3.1 boards.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 20.4 points, 5 rebounds and 0.8 assists.
- Desmond Bane is averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 boards and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
Nets Leaders
- Dennis Schroder averages 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He is also draining 51.1% of his shots from the field and 52.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game.
- Per game, Cameron Thomas provides the Nets 26.6 points, 3.3 boards and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocks.
- Per game, Cameron Johnson gives the Nets 16.1 points, 4 boards and 3.1 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Dorian Finney-Smith's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 5 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He is draining 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 28.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.
- Per game, Nicolas Claxton gets the Nets 9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.
