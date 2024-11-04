Nets vs. Grizzlies NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 4

Nets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (4-3) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (3-4) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on YES and FDSSE. The over/under in the matchup is set at 225.5.

Nets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -5.5 -110 -110 225.5 -110 -110 -240 +198

Nets vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (58.8%)

Nets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have put together a record of 3-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Nets have played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, Grizzlies games have hit the over five times.

Nets games this year have gone over the total in four of seven opportunities (57.1%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Ja Morant is averaging 20 points, 5.2 boards and 9.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Santi Aldama is averaging 13.3 points, 7.9 boards and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 11 points, 7.3 assists and 3.1 boards.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 20.4 points, 5 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Desmond Bane is averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 boards and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Dennis Schroder averages 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He is also draining 51.1% of his shots from the field and 52.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game.

Per game, Cameron Thomas provides the Nets 26.6 points, 3.3 boards and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocks.

Per game, Cameron Johnson gives the Nets 16.1 points, 4 boards and 3.1 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Dorian Finney-Smith's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 5 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He is draining 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 28.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Per game, Nicolas Claxton gets the Nets 9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

