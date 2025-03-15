Nets vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

Nets vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics (47-19) visit the Brooklyn Nets (22-44) in a matchup of Atlantic Division teams at Barclays Center, starting at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 15, 2025. The Nets are 11-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 215.

Nets vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -11 215 -510 +390

Nets vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (72.9%)

Nets vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 30-35-1 against the spread this season.

In the Nets' 66 games this season, they have 32 wins against the spread.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 30 times.

Nets games this year have hit the over on 28 of 66 set point totals (42.4%).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread on the road (15-15-1) than it has at home (15-20-0).

The Celtics have eclipsed the over/under in 19 of 35 home games (54.3%), compared to 11 of 31 road games (35.5%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .387 (12-17-2). Away, it is .571 (20-14-1).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have gone over less often at home (13 of 31, 41.9%) than away (15 of 35, 42.9%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum's numbers on the season are 27.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 made 3-pointers (fourth in NBA).

Derrick White averages 16.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.4 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 39.1% from downtown, with 3.5 made treys per game (fifth in NBA).

Payton Pritchard averages 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Al Horford is averaging 8.5 points, 5.8 boards and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 10.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is also draining 54.9% of his shots from the floor.

Cameron Johnson's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 4.2 boards and 3 assists per contest. He is making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 treys.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He is draining 40.1% of his shots from the field and 32% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

The Nets receive 9.8 points per game from Keon Johnson, plus 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists.

Jalen Wilson averages 9.1 points, 3.3 boards and 1.8 assists. He is draining 39.6% of his shots from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.