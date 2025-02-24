Nebraska vs Michigan Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 24

The Michigan Wolverines (20-6, 12-3 Big Ten) will look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-10, 7-9 Big Ten) on February 24, 2025 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Nebraska vs. Michigan Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, February 24, 2025

Monday, February 24, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. Michigan Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (50.9%)

Before placing a bet on Monday's Nebraska-Michigan spread (Nebraska -1.5) or total (150.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Nebraska vs. Michigan: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nebraska has put together a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Michigan has put together an 11-14-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Michigan is 3-1 against the spread compared to the 9-8 ATS record Nebraska puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in 13 games at home, and they've covered five times in 10 games on the road.

Against the spread, the Wolverines have had better results on the road (4-4-0) than at home (5-7-0).

Nebraska is 8-8-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Michigan is 4-10-0 against the spread in Big Ten games this season.

Nebraska vs. Michigan: Moneyline Betting Stats

Nebraska has come away with 13 wins in the 17 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Cornhuskers have won 13 of 17 games when listed as at least -114 or better on the moneyline.

Michigan has been the moneyline underdog four total times this season. Michigan has gone 3-1 in those games.

The Wolverines have a 3-1 record (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of -105 or longer.

Nebraska has an implied victory probability of 53.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Nebraska vs. Michigan Head-to-Head Comparison

Nebraska is outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game with a +100 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.7 points per game (131st in college basketball) and allows 72 per contest (190th in college basketball).

Nebraska's leading scorer, Brice Williams, is 31st in the nation averaging 19.4 points per game.

Michigan is outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game, with a +252 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.8 points per game (37th in college basketball) and allows 71.2 per outing (160th in college basketball).

Vladislav Goldin paces Michigan, putting up 15.9 points per game (190th in college basketball).

The 32.2 rebounds per game the Cornhuskers average rank 172nd in the country. Their opponents collect 32.3 per outing.

Berke Buyuktuncel leads the Cornhuskers with 5.9 rebounds per game (346th in college basketball action).

The 34.8 rebounds per game the Wolverines accumulate rank 50th in the country, 6.2 more than the 28.6 their opponents record.

Danny Wolf is 12th in college basketball with 9.9 rebounds per game, leading the Wolverines.

Nebraska ranks 135th in college basketball by averaging 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 163rd in college basketball, allowing 92.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Wolverines rank 72nd in college basketball averaging 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 61st, allowing 88.2 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!