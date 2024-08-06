2024 Nebraska Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

The 23rd-ranked team in the country, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are 2-0 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2024 schedule and results below.

Nebraska 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 UTEP Aug. 31 W 40-7 Cornhuskers (-27.5) 48.5 2 Colorado Sept. 7 W 28-10 Cornhuskers (-6.5) 56.5 3 Northern Iowa Sept. 14 - - - 4 Illinois Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Purdue Sept. 28 - - - 6 Rutgers Oct. 5 - - - 8 @ Indiana Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Nebraska Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Cornhuskers won 28-10 over the Colorado Buffaloes. In that game against the Buffaloes, Dylan Raiola had 185 yards on 23-of-30 passing (76.7%) for the Huskers, with one touchdown and no interceptions. In the ground game, Dante Dowdell took 17 carries for 74 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Rahmir Johnson led the receiving charge against the Buffaloes, hauling in eight passes for 49 yards and one touchdown.

Nebraska Betting Insights

Nebraska has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

