Notre Dame Football Championship History: Appearances, Wins, Losses, and All-Time Record

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2024 College Football National Championship on Monday, January 20th.

Let's dive into Notre Dame's storied history and break down how they've performed in championship games.

Notre Dame Championship History

All-Time Results

Notre Dame has 11 national championships to their name, but not all were awarded following a national championship game.

In total, the Irish have appeared in seven championship games. They hold a 4-1-2 record.

Season Winning Team Losing Team Score 1924 Notre Dame Stanford 27-10 1943 Notre Dame Iowa 14-13 1946 Army Notre Dame 0-0 (Tie) 1966 Notre Dame Michigan State 10-10 (Tie) 1973 Notre Dame Alabama 24-23 1988 Notre Dame West Virginia 34-21 2012 Alabama Notre Dame 42-14

Recent National Championship Games

Since college football shifted to a true national championship game, Notre Dame has only one national championship appearance.

That came in the 2012 season when the previously undefeated Irish were defeated by No. 2 Alabama, 42-14. The Crimson Tide took a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game and led 28-0 at halftime. They outgained Notre Dame 529 to 302 yards.

This will be Notre Dame's first national championship appearance since the implementation of the College Football Playoff, though they made the semifinals twice before. In 2018, the Irish lost to Clemson, 30-3. Then, in 2020, Alabama defeated Notre Dame, 31-14.

National Championship Betting Odds

Ahead of the National Championship game, Notre Dame is an 8.5-point underdog to Ohio State. The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

