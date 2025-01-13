Notre Dame Football Championship History: Appearances, Wins, Losses, and All-Time Record
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2024 College Football National Championship on Monday, January 20th.
Let's dive into Notre Dame's storied history and break down how they've performed in championship games.
Notre Dame Championship History
All-Time Results
Notre Dame has 11 national championships to their name, but not all were awarded following a national championship game.
In total, the Irish have appeared in seven championship games. They hold a 4-1-2 record.
Season
Winning Team
Losing Team
Score
|1924
|Notre Dame
|Stanford
|27-10
|1943
|Notre Dame
|Iowa
|14-13
|1946
|Army
|Notre Dame
|0-0 (Tie)
|1966
|Notre Dame
|Michigan State
|10-10 (Tie)
|1973
|Notre Dame
|Alabama
|24-23
|1988
|Notre Dame
|West Virginia
|34-21
|2012
|Alabama
|Notre Dame
|42-14
Recent National Championship Games
Since college football shifted to a true national championship game, Notre Dame has only one national championship appearance.
That came in the 2012 season when the previously undefeated Irish were defeated by No. 2 Alabama, 42-14. The Crimson Tide took a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game and led 28-0 at halftime. They outgained Notre Dame 529 to 302 yards.
This will be Notre Dame's first national championship appearance since the implementation of the College Football Playoff, though they made the semifinals twice before. In 2018, the Irish lost to Clemson, 30-3. Then, in 2020, Alabama defeated Notre Dame, 31-14.
National Championship Betting Odds
Ahead of the National Championship game, Notre Dame is an 8.5-point underdog to Ohio State. The over/under is set at 45.5 points.
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
National Championship odds, as well as all other College Football Playoff odds, can be found via the College Football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.