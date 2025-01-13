FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Notre Dame Football Championship History: Appearances, Wins, Losses, and All-Time Record

Aidan Cotter
Aidan CotterAidanCotterFD

Notre Dame Football Championship History: Appearances, Wins, Losses, and All-Time Record

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2024 College Football National Championship on Monday, January 20th.

Let's dive into Notre Dame's storied history and break down how they've performed in championship games.

Notre Dame Championship History

All-Time Results

Notre Dame has 11 national championships to their name, but not all were awarded following a national championship game.

In total, the Irish have appeared in seven championship games. They hold a 4-1-2 record.

Season
Winning Team
Losing Team
Score
1924Notre DameStanford27-10
1943Notre DameIowa14-13
1946ArmyNotre Dame0-0 (Tie)
1966Notre DameMichigan State10-10 (Tie)
1973Notre DameAlabama24-23
1988Notre DameWest Virginia34-21
2012AlabamaNotre Dame42-14

Recent National Championship Games

Since college football shifted to a true national championship game, Notre Dame has only one national championship appearance.

That came in the 2012 season when the previously undefeated Irish were defeated by No. 2 Alabama, 42-14. The Crimson Tide took a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game and led 28-0 at halftime. They outgained Notre Dame 529 to 302 yards.

This will be Notre Dame's first national championship appearance since the implementation of the College Football Playoff, though they made the semifinals twice before. In 2018, the Irish lost to Clemson, 30-3. Then, in 2020, Alabama defeated Notre Dame, 31-14.

National Championship Betting Odds

Ahead of the National Championship game, Notre Dame is an 8.5-point underdog to Ohio State. The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Ohio State
@
Notre Dame
Jan 21 12:30am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

National Championship odds, as well as all other College Football Playoff odds, can be found via the College Football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

