CFP National Championship: Expert Best Bets and Predictions for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

The stage is set for the National Championship Game in the first ever 12-team college football playoff.

Do the Ohio State Buckeyes continue their run of dominance? Or can the Notre Dame Fighting Irish pull off the upset as big underdogs?

Below, FanDuel Research's college football writers lay out their favorite bet across all markets for the final game of what has been a thrilling season.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Expert Betting Picks

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Notre Dame Alternate Total Under (19.5) Jan 21 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Ohio State's legendary defensive season seems primed to continue in its final game.

They've allowed north of 20 points just twice all season -- in both games against the high-flying Oregon Ducks. Notre Dame is both figuratively and literally limping into the title game on offense; a unit averaging 4.5 yards per play in the CFP is now down its left tackle.

This game seems to need to be extremely low-scoring for the Irish to win it.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Total Match Points Under Jan 21 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It's only fitting that the two teams with the best scoring defenses will square off in the National Championship as both teams are allowing fewer than 15 points per game. Additionally, Ohio State's defense is third in expected points added per rush allowed (-0.124) and second in expected points added per drop back allowed (-0.175) while Notre Dame's defense is fifth in expected points added per rush allowed (-0.108) and first in expected points added per drop back allowed (-0.184).

Jim Sannes, Managing Editor

Aneyas Williams (ND) - Receiving Yds Aneyas Williams (ND) Under Jan 21 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is one The Power Rank's Dr. Ed Feng discussed with me on our Covering the Spread podcast preview of the game, and I agree with his rationale. Fellow back Jeremiyah Love practiced without a knee brace this week, according to Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune. This implies Love is healthier than he was for the semifinal when he ran for 46 yards on 11 carries.

Williams had 5 receptions for 66 yards there but combined for just 20 receiving yards in the other two playoff games, and Love was limited there, too. Assuming Love's health takes a step forward, we should see Williams step back into more of a reserve role once again.

