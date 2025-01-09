CFP Semifinals: Best Bets and Player Props for Ohio State vs. Texas in the Cotton Bowl

There are just three games remaining in the college football playoffs, with two interesting matchups taking place in the semifinals. The second game will pit the Ohio State Buckeyes against the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Buckeyes enter this game following two lopsided wins in the playoffs, defeating the Tennessee Volunteers and Oregon Ducks by a combined score of 83-38. As for the Longhorns, they took down the Clemson Tigers with ease in the first round of the playoffs before suffering a scare in the quarterfinals versus the Arizona State Sun Devils despite holding a 17-3 lead at halftime.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, let's take a look at the best bets and props for Friday's Ohio State-Texas clash that will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

To add to the intrigue, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a promo for all customers betting on the Cotton Bowl taking place January 10th!

How to Claim This Promo

You can claim this promo by signing into your FanDuel Sportsbook account and clicking the “Claim Now” button. You’ll then be rewarded a No Sweat Token to use for a SGP wager on the Ohio State-Texas game happening January 10th, 2025. See full terms at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Best Bets for Ohio State vs. Texas in the College Football Playoff Semifinals

All college football odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

For the first half of their matchup against the Sun Devils in the quarterfinals, the Longhorns dominated in all three phases of the game. Besides holding Arizona State's offense to only three points in the first two quarters, Texas' offense supplied a passing touchdown and Silas Bolden returned a punt 75 yards to secure a double-digit lead.

The second half was a different story as the Sun Devils outscored the Longhorns 21-7 in the second half to force overtime, which led to Texas escaping with a win in double overtime after Quinn Ewers delivered a 25-yard touchdown pass to Gunnar Helm. Despite their second-half struggles against the Sun Devils, the Longhorns are capable of keeping things competitive versus a red-hot Buckeyes squad.

Spread Texas Jan 11 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

During their blowout win over Oregon in the quarterfinals, Ohio State did whatever they wanted to on offense, totaling 500 yards of offense and 20 first downs. While the Ducks were 58th in early down expected points added allowed (-0.007), this Longhorns defense is the best unit the Buckeyes have faced in the playoffs as they are 17th in early down expected points added allowed (-0.095), 6th in expected points added per rushing attempt allowed (-0.103), and 3rd in expected points added per drop back allowed (-0.160).

With this game not being played far from where Texas typically plays their home games, they should benefit from having plenty of their faithful fans in attendance despite the matchup taking place at a neutral site.

Ahead of the Orange Bowl between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Penn State Nittany Lions and this Cotton Bowl, I've already written up three of my favorite player props for the college football playoff quarterfinals. Along with liking those angles in the two matchups, there's another player prop that is on my radar before the Buckeyes and Longhorns kick off on Friday.

Throughout the 2024 season, Gunnar Helm has been a reliable target for Quinn Ewers and Texas, leading the team in receptions (58) while recording the second-most receiving yards (744) and receiving touchdowns (7). Even though Helm has hauled in four-plus passes in only 8 of his 15 outings this season, he's tallied four-plus receptions in three of his last five games while finishing with three-plus catches in 10 of his last 11.

Gunnar Helm (TEX) - Total Receptions Gunnar Helm (TEX) Over Jan 11 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Across Texas' first two playoff contests, Helm is registering the second-most targets (11), most receptions (9), second-most receiving yards (133), most receiving touchdowns (2), and second-most yards per route run (2.25), per PFF. Additionally, Helm leads the Longhorns in pass-down snaps (72) during this span, so he'll be on the field plenty whenever Texas puts the ball in the air.

The Buckeyes' defense doesn't allow many chunk plays through the air, allowing the third-fewest yards per completion (9.6). Considering that Helm has produced a 6.9-yard average depth of target this season, the pass-catching tight end could be pretty busy in the Cotton Bowl.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Min. three-leg parlay req. Refund issued as a nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Max refund $5 unless otherwise specified. Restrictions apply, including token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.